Kibble Katcher Wins Product of the Year Award for Innovative Dog Bowl Design

The Kibble Katcher has done it again, adding another pet product award to its repertoire!

WALNUT, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This innovative and beautiful dog bowl feeder inspired by Modern Mid-Century design was selected as the winner of the Product of the Year Award from the 2022 Pet Innovation Awards.

The Kibble Katcher is an invention of Brandon Kennington, president of the L.A.-based product development company BlueKube. A lifelong dog lover, Kennington didn't like the idea of sending the family pet to another room during mealtime.

The Pet Innovations Award for Dog Bowl of the Year is Kibble Katcher's second design award this year. Kibble Katcher, the latest innovation by Porch Potty, is a no-mess, all-inclusive pet feeding station.

Regular dog bowls get tipped over easily, causing kibble to fall and water to spill everywhere. When kibble and water puddles mix, you have a gross and soggy mess on your hands. Even with other dog feeder stations on the market, kibble and water still end up on the floor.

A crucial feature missing from regular dog bowl feeders is promoting better posture, healthier eating and drinking habits, and improved digestion in dogs.

But what do dog bowls and the Kibble Katcher have to do with dog health?

When your dog wants to drink up large gulps of water at once, that's where the Kibble Katcher's floating disk in the water bowl comes into play! It gently floats to only allow a certain amount of water to the surface while encouraging your dog to drink slowly.

Because of the Kibble Katcher's angled shelf, the food bowl is at a better angle to promote correct posture while eating. With a regular dog bowl on the floor, your dog has to eat with their head down at a low angle.

This positioning of your dog's body can negatively affect the spine and lower back. So, with the Kibble Katcher bringing the food and water bowls off the floor, your dog can eat more mindfully while standing in an improved position.

The Kibble Katcher features a dishwasher-safe, angled aircraft aluminum surface that leads stray kibble and dripped water to the two separate catcher trays. When you spot collected kibble and water, pull the catcher trays out and pour the contents back into their correct bowl. Nothing goes to waste!

Dog bowls are vessels to feed your dog and quench their thirst, but it doesn't mean we can't give our canine companions a better eating and drinking experience. So, keep the kibble and water messes off the floor and enjoy a cleaner feeding station!

Media Contact:

Patricia Fox

877-787-7339

[email protected]

SOURCE Kibble Katcher