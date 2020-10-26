Kibow Biotech Celebrates Its 23rd Anniversary with the Launch of its Novel and Comprehensive Immune Health Supplement Product - Kibow Biomunity™*

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Penn., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kibow Biotech, is a pioneering and innovative health supplement company using clinically validated and scientifically documented probiotics, prebiotics, and synbiotics towards various healthcare applications. The company's flagship products Renadyl™(human) and Azodyl® (veterinary), marketed internationally for over a decade, are well known and used worldwide. On its 23rd anniversary, the company is pleased to announce the introduction of Kibow Biomunity™ as an added flagship product. Kibow Biomunity™, an all-natural dietary supplement, has been explicitly designed to help modulate and boost the immune system against stressors and environmental pathogens.

Kibow Biomunity™ contains a comprehensive proprietary combination of an immune-boosting blend of probiotics, prebiotics, vitamins, and nutrients. These ingredients were selected for their demonstrated efficacy, as documented in clinical studies on the human gut microbiome. "With the probiotics, we selected this unique blend based on our decade of on-market experience. Our science has demonstrated the ability of this blend to boost immunity by restoring intestinal microflora in people with kidney disease who have suppressed immune systems," explains Kibow Biotech founder and Managing Director Dr. Natarajan Ranganathan. "We have combined these probiotics with a specific, tailored blend of scientifically researched functional prebiotics (fibers), each distinguished for their unique ability to fuel the body's production of short-chain fatty acids (SCFA). Third-party research has shown these prebiotics play an important role in the health of the human gut (increasingly referred to as the "microbiome") and metabolic health."

Science Background: Prebiotic fibers can differ in how probiotic bacteria use them in the microbiome. Researchers have shown that prebiotic fibers preferred as food for probiotic bacteria are known as functional prebiotics. Recently published research studies have reported that diets without essential active prebiotics cannot sustain colonies of probiotics in the lower gut. This means many people choosing to incorporate probiotics into their diets cannot obtain their full benefits. Similarly, people who choose one of the popularly known prebiotic fibers receive the effects of bulking-up their digestive system, but often without the benefits unique to functional prebiotics that nourish the desirable probiotics in the gut microbiome.

In addition to probiotics and functional prebiotics — and unlike the vast majority of probiotic dietary supplements on the market today, Kibow Biomunity™ also includes a unique blend of Vitamin D, Vitamin C (ascorbic acid), CoQ10, Zinc, and Cinnamon powder. Each of these vitamins and nutrients have documented histories of supporting the human immune system. All Kibow Biomunity™ ingredients combine to provide a complete package for immune health available today.

Kibow Biomunity™ represents the next level in dietary support for the immune system. It also delivers the convenience of fewer products to purchase since one box contains five probiotics, five prebiotics, and five vitamins and nutrients. Thanks to the product's completeness, consumers can save substantially on their self-care by eliminating stand-alone dietary supplements.

Kibow Biomunity™ is perfect for anyone working and living under elevated stresses that can weaken their ability to stave off the effects of environmentally acquired pathogens. This exceptional product is available to the public at www.kibowbiomunity.com. The list price of a 30-day supply is $79.00. To applaud, appreciate and honor the frontline workers, Kibow Biotech is pleased to offer a special 25% discounted pricing to all healthcare, law enforcement, and emergency services professionals who purchase on its website – www.kibowbiotech.com.

About Kibow Biotech: Established on October 1, 1997, in Philadelphia, Kibow Biotech specializes in research, development, and commercialization of probiotic dietary supplements adhering to US FDA and FTC regulations. The company's primary mission is to offer affordable, readily available, and easily administered nutritional supplements to support kidney health and other healthcare applications. The company's flagship product, Renadyl™, is currently marketed worldwide according to individual countries' governmental rules and regulatory authorities.

The company's extensive scientific R&D and clinical data from three different pilot/observational scientific human clinical trials have been published in peer-reviewed scientific/medical journals (http://www.kibowbiotech.com/rd/).

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events, including the status of development of the dietary supplements for potential health benefits in the USA and other countries.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the US Food and Drug Administration.

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Kibow Biotech, Inc.

