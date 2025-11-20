Kibow® Biotech Launches Renadyl® Advanced Multivitamin for Kidney Health

Next-Generation Gummies for People Living with Chronic Kidney Disease

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kibow Biotech, a leading innovator of superior probiotic supplements for maintaining kidney health, today announced the launch of Renadyl® Advanced Multivitamin for Kidney Health. It is the first and only gummy multivitamin specially formulated for people managing chronic kidney disease (CKD) or end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

"Most multivitamins don't account for the unique nutritional needs of individuals with impaired kidney function," said Mike Kane, Executive Vice President of Kibow Biotech. "With Renadyl Advanced Multivitamin, we've created a clean-label gummy that supports renal health without compromising on quality, taste, or convenience."

Renadyl Advanced Multivitamin is formulated to meet the unique nutritional needs of people managing kidney disease. Free of phosphorus and potassium, it delivers bioavailable L-methyl folate (vitamin B9) and CoQ10 to help support cellular energy and overall wellness. This clean-label, berry-flavored gummy is sugar-free, dairy-free, allergen-free, vegan, non-GMO, and contains no artificial flavors or colors. Designed to complement Renadyl® Probiotic, Kibow's clinically studied kidney-health supplement, it provides an optimal and convenient approach to supporting kidney function and overall well-being.

This new offering is available for purchase at Renadyl.com, either individually or bundled with the company's flagship probiotic supplement, Renadyl Probiotic.

About Kibow Biotech, Inc.: Kibow Biotech specializes in research, development, and commercialization of probiotic dietary supplements adhering to US FDA and FTC regulations. Founded October 1, 1997, in Philadelphia, PA, the company's primary mission is to offer affordable, readily available, and easily administered nutritional supplements to support kidney health and other healthcare applications. Kibow Biotech's extensive scientific (R&D) and clinical data from three different pilot/observational scientific human clinical trials has been published in peer-reviewed scientific/medical journals ( kibowbiotech.com/rd ), and the company's flagship product, Renadyl, is marketed in the US, Canada, and several other countries as a kidney dietary supplement product in adherence with each country's governmental rules and regulatory authorities.

