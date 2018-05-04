Kibow Biotech to Participate in The Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2018 Meeting, May 5-8, 2018 in Toronto, Canada

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kibow Biotech is pleased to be exhibiting for the first time at The Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) Meeting, May 5-8, 2018 in Toronto, Canada, (https://www.pas-meeting.org/ ) where it will introduce its plan to develop clinical studies for pediatric CKD patients using its innovative dietary supplement product, Renadyl™, the first and only kidney health supplement formulated and developed with pharmaceutical like validation, which utilizes revolutionary "Enteric Dialysis®" technology.

The goal is to expose the pediatric nephrology and other professionals to the crucial role of the gut-kidney connection, dysbiosis, and modulation of the Gut Microbiome with its innovative "Enteric Dialysis®" technology. Kibow Biotech is currently developing the pediatric formulation and clinical protocol for the proposed RCT studies.

With 20 years of R&D and clinical trial expertise, Kibow Biotech's vision is to provide an inexpensive, convenient, and efficacious kidney health supplement that could be useful for over 300 million people suffering from CKD worldwide. Preliminary data looks promising showing not only an arresting of the decline of GFR, but stabilization and also in several of cases increased GFR in all stages of kidney disease with individuals standard care of therapy. Kibow Biotech has also developed a similar technology Probiotics/ prebiotics all natural, safe, US FDA's - Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) formulation targeted towards Gout/Hyperuricemia applications. The animal studies have been successfully completed with excellent outcomes; human studies to begin soon.

Forward looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events, including the status of development of the dietary supplement formulation, Renadyl™, for kidney health in the USA and the possibility of its approval as a drug in some other countries according to respective governmental authorities.

About Uremic Toxin Reduction Technology – also known as "Enteric Dialysis®": Kibow's novel "uremic toxin removal technology" addresses the diffusion of various uremic toxins into the bowel as a consequence of failing kidney function. The Company's patented and proprietary dietary supplements, Renadyl™ (for humans) and Azodyl® for cats and dogs with moderate to severe kidney failure (a veterinary formulation licensed to Vetoquinol http://www.vetoquinolusa.com/) consists of a combination of three specific probiotic microbial strains and chosen prebiotics.

Kidney health supplement with a pharma-like validation: Kibow Biotech is not a pharmaceutical company. Kibow products are not drugs and may not be considered as a treatment or a therapy. The dietary supplement formulation of Renadyl™ is not meant to cure, prevent or mitigate any disease. Actual results may differ significantly from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to the possibility that Renadyl™ may not show evidence of clinical activity in each and every individual, due to various genetic factors or environmental factors including proper storage, and transportation conditions. Other factors that could cause or contribute to differences in actual results include, but are not limited to, whether or not the Company or any of its collaborators will be able to develop drug pathway using the technologies of the Company, whether the cash resources of the Company will be sufficient to fund operations as planned; reliance on key employees, especially senior management; the uncertainty of the Company's future access to capital; the risk that the Company may not secure or maintain relationships with collaborators; and the Company's dependence on intellectual property. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

