Kibow Biotech to Present Its Breakthrough and Proven "Enteric Dialysis®" Technology at BIO 2018 International Convention, June 4-7 in Boston, MA, USA

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kibow Biotech is pleased to have been invited to present its breakthrough "Enteric Dialysis®" Technology at BIO 2018 International Convention, June 4-7 in Boston, MA, USA (www.BIO.org). This annual convention is the world's largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world.

Kibow Biotech is the first and only Dietary Health Supplement company to have won the "Buzz of BIO" Award (2014); participated in the BIO Innovation Corridor (2005), and to present its novel technology, "Enteric Dialysis," which removes uremic toxins via the bowel (2018).

N. Ranganathan. Ph.D., Managing Director and Founder of Kibow Biotech will be presenting the huge multi-billion dollar potential towards Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). Dr. Rangan will discuss the crucial role of the gut-kidney connection, dysbiosis, and modulation of the Gut Microbiome with its innovative, patented and proprietary "Enteric Dialysis®" technology. The top selling probiotic product for kidney health is called Renadyl™, which has been in the Market for eight years without a single adverse event reported!

Renadyl™ has demonstrated to be effective, as well as improving the Quality of Life (QOL) of patients with kidney failure. In conjunction with standard care of therapy, it has also proven to stabilize (and in some cases increase) Glomerular Filtration Rate (GFR), the best test to measure one's level of kidney function and determine the stage of kidney failure.

With over 20 years of R&D and clinical trial expertise, Kibow Biotech's vision is to provide an inexpensive, convenient, and efficacious kidney health supplement that could be useful for over 300 million people worldwide.

With similar pharmaceutical like validation Kibow Biotech has also developed a patented and proprietary product towards gout / hyperuricemia conditions. This product has demonstrated spectacular positive data in lab animal model trials. Further randomized clinical human trials are planned to begin immediately.

Kibow is in the midst of its Series B round of financing to support Sales & Marketing efforts as well as conducting important multi-centered Randomized Clinical Trials (RCT) to further document and support the technology of Enteric Dialysis®.

More and more people are seeking safe, efficacious, all natural, and scientifically validated health products for a variety of conditions. Renadyl meets these criteria along with standard care of therapy for those with kidney health issues.

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events, including the status of development of the dietary supplement formulation, Renadyl™, for kidney health in the USA and the possibility of its approval as a drug in some other countries according to respective governmental authorities.

About Uremic Toxin Reduction Technology – also known as "Enteric Dialysis®": Kibow's novel "uremic toxin removal technology" addresses the diffusion of various uremic toxins into the bowel as a consequence of failing kidney function. The Company's patented and proprietary dietary supplements, Renadyl™ (for humans) and Azodyl® for cats and dogs with moderate to severe kidney failure (a veterinary formulation licensed to Vetoquinol http://www.vetoquinolusa.com/) consists of a combination of three specific probiotic microbial strains and chosen prebiotics.

Kidney health supplement research with modern pharmaceutical practice (i.e., validation): Kibow Biotech is not a pharmaceutical company, nor are the products drugs and may not be considered as a treatment or a therapy. The dietary supplement formulation of Renadyl™ is not meant to cure, prevent or mitigate any disease. Actual results may differ significantly from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Factors including but not limited to the possibility that Renadyl™ may not show evidence of clinical activity in each and every individual, due to various genetic factors or environmental factors including proper storage, and transportation conditions. Other factors that could cause or contribute to differences in actual results include, but are not limited to, whether or not the Company or any of its collaborators will be able to develop drug pathway using the technologies of the Company, whether the cash resources of the Company will be sufficient to fund operations as planned; reliance on key employees, especially senior management; the uncertainty of the Company's future access to capital; the risk that the Company may not secure or maintain relationships with collaborators; and the Company's dependence on intellectual property. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

