Kibu CEO Daniel Caridi Named to Forbes 30 Under 30 List for Social Impact

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kibu, a person-centered platform for disability service providers, announced today that Co-Founder and CEO Daniel Caridi has been named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2026 in the Social Impact category. The recognition highlights his leadership in building Kibu, a Stamford-based technology platform that helps disability service providers devote more time delivering exceptional service for people and spend less time on administrative paperwork.

Daniel Caridi, Kibu Co-Founder and CEO

Caridi was selected for inclusion due to his work in modernizing organizations that support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Kibu's platform combines accessible educational content with streamlined documentation tools, giving frontline staff and agency leaders a simpler way to deliver high-quality, person-centered services.

"It's a great honor to have been selected for the Forbes 30 under 30," said Caridi. "We started Kibu in a tiny gym with five 5 people and a dodgeball. Today, we are helping disability providers across the country deliver better care. This recognition is a reflection of the progress we have made."

Founded in Stamford, Kibu has quickly become one of Connecticut's fast rising emerging technology companies, with support from Connecticut Innovations , the state's strategic venture capital arm. Kibu currently partners with over 250 disability providers in nearly all 50 states. Under Daniel's leadership, Kibu is working to strengthen the workforce, improve service quality, and reduce administrative strain for organizations of all sizes.

"This recognition reflects the progress we've made with Kibu and the providers who trust us," said Caridi. "And we won't stop working to earn that trust, every day."

The full Forbes 30 Under 30 Social Impact list is available on https://www.forbes.com/30-under-30/2026/ .

About Kibu

Kibu is a person-centered platform built for disability service providers. The company delivers accessible educational content, 500+ on-demand classes, daily livestreams, and AI-powered documentation tools that help staff save time, improve quality, and deliver more meaningful support. Kibu is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Media Contact:

Patrick McKinney

Marketing Team Lead

[email protected]

(845) 392-6141

SOURCE Kibu