Kibu Launches Quarterly Cybersecurity Threat Report

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kibu today launched its quarterly threat report series examining emerging cybersecurity issues. Each report analyzes contemporary cyber threats through real-world examples and case studies, then provides actionable solutions for security teams.

The series kicks off with the Q1 2026 report around social engineering scams fueling the "fake employee" problem emanating from threat actors sponsored by North Korea.

Key takeaways from the Q1 2026 report include:

AI-powered social engineering now drives 98% of successful cyber intrusions, with scam losses up 121% in 2024 as attackers scale sophisticated operations at minimal cost.

North Korean "fake employees" use fabricated identities to secure legitimate remote IT jobs, bypassing security by receiving valid credentials rather than stealing them.

These operations have generated an estimated $2 billion for the DPRK regime, funding approximately 40% of their WMD programs while stealing intellectual property.

Identity verification at hiring is the critical security gap that organizations must address as traditional network defenses prove insufficient against credentialed insiders

