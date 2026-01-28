Kichler and Progress Lighting Unite for Immersive Debut at KBIS 2026

Design-forward portfolios from Coleto Brands' two flagship lighting organizations come together in a cohesive experience for modern living

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kichler and Progress Lighting are set to take the spotlight at KBIS 2026 in Orlando from Feb. 17-19. In a landmark moment for parent company Coleto Brands, the two industry leaders in lighting will come together for their first-ever unified booth experience – under a single vision – showcasing the power of design to connect, inspire and elevate everyday living.

Kichler and Progress Lighting Preview 2026 Collections at KBIS

Located at Booth No. W673 in the West Hall, Kichler and Progress Lighting will present an immersive design-led environment, highlighting the synergy between form and function in residential lighting. The curated space invites designers, builders and distributors to explore how thoughtful, scalable lighting styles, finishes and features can transform living spaces without sacrificing performance.

"For us, KBIS 2026 is a chance to demonstrate the combined strength of the Kichler and Progress Lighting brands and how the portfolios complement each other, providing lighting and ceiling fan solutions for every client, aesthetic, budget and build," says Kristina Christopher, Coleto Brands VP of Marketing. "We are excited to show how each brand is evolving to meet market needs, while also making it easy to integrate across both depending on specific project needs."

In addition to showcasing new product launches for early 2026, the booth will guide visitors through a narrative journey, demonstrating how lighting choices shape not only the look and feel of a space, but also how people connect and engage within it. Attendees will get a first look at each brands' spring 2026 collections, along with insights into emerging design directions, material trends and performance advancements shaping the future of residential lighting. Whether building new, remodeling or simply refreshing a space, visitors will find beautiful, attainable solutions for modern living.

This joint debut represents more than a new booth layout – it marks a strategic evolution in how Coleto's brands show up together: aligned, intentional and customer-focused.

Visit Kichler and Progress at KBIS (Booth No. W673) from Feb. 17–19, 2026, to experience the full spectrum these brands – and their parent company – have to offer. For media inquiries, interviews or booth appointments, please contact Ella Adams, Falls & Co., [email protected].

ABOUT KICHLER

At Kichler, we believe great lighting does more than illuminate – it transforms. Since our founding in 1938, Kichler has been committed to shaping homes and workspaces through fixtures that balance, beauty, performance and purpose. Our extensive portfolio spans interior, exterior, architectural and landscape lighting, as well as ceiling fans – all intentionally designed to enhance how spaces look, function and feel. Trusted by professionals and homeowners alike, Kichler products are rooted in thoughtful craftsmanship and enduring design, bringing warmth, clarity and character to every environment. For more information, visit www.kichler.com.

ABOUT PROGRESS LIGHTING

Progress Lighting is a leading source of residential decorative lighting solutions with thousands of fixture designs to meet the needs of any project. With more than a century of lighting technology, leadership and engineering, Progress Lighting offers high quality lighting products and solutions that deliver aesthetic appeal, stellar performance, easy installation and value to the residential new construction and renovation & remodel end markets. For more information, visit www.progresslighting.com.

ABOUT COLETO BRANDS

Coleto Brands is a dynamic collective of brands united by a commitment to enhancing spaces through design and functionality. Headlined by its flagship brands, Kichler and Progress Lighting, Coleto Brands provides residential lighting fixtures across key categories, including interior and exterior decorative lighting, bath/vanity, architectural systems and downlights, ceiling fans and landscape. For more information, visit coletobrands.com.

Contact:

Falls & Co.

Ella Adams | 216.696.0229 | [email protected]

SOURCE Coleto Brands