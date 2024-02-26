Kichler Lighting Blends Sophistication with Inspirational Design in its New Collection

Luxe Simplicity Meets Trend-Forward Designs to Illuminate the Home

SOLON, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kichler Lighting LLC, a leader in innovative lighting and ceiling fans, sheds light on every beautiful moment with its latest decorative release. Offering a range of sizes, including extra-large options and finish options across the interior and bath collections, these fixtures can be mixed and matched from room to room, providing a myriad of design possibilities.

"We curated these collections with the whole home in mind, to meet the growing demand for on-trend designs that exude both simplicity and sophistication," says Kichler's Creative Director Greg Martin. "The result is a set of premium looks at attractive price points that offer mass appeal and seamlessly blend with any space."

The collections include eight new families, available in an array of finishes and sizes to fit all types of space:

Adani

The striking silhouette of the Adani collection makes a modern style statement. Its beautiful opal glass illuminates any setting. Elevate your space with its clean detailing and refined finishes in Black, Champagne Bronze™, Brushed Nickel, or Polished Nickel. Adani offers a one-light sconce and two-, three-, and four-light vanity options.

Aviv

The Aviv collection blends on-trend cylindrical design with thoughtful detailing and conveys a sleek style. Just when you think you can't have it all, Aviv makes an entrance with its versatility and timeless accents. Available in Black, Champagne Bronze™, Brushed Nickel, or Polished Nickel finishes, Aviv comes in a one- or two-light sconce.

Benno

The Benno collection features a clean, modern design with hints of industrial detailing. Illuminating through its distinct milky, white opal glass globe, Benno is the perfect accent, with finishes in Black, Black and Champagne Bronze™, Champagne Bronze™, Brushed Nickel, and Polished Nickel. It offers a one-light sconce and two-, three-, and four-light vanity options that can be mounted facing up or down.

Delarosa

Designed to illuminate in style, the Delarosa pendant is luxuriously oversized. Atop the shade features an elegant decorative taper detailing. It's the kind of light that changes the entire feel of a space. This collection is available in Black, White, Champagne Bronze™ and Black, and Champagne Bronze™ and White finishes, with 20" and 24" tall pendant sizes.

Delvin

Breathe sophistication into your space with the Delvin collection. Its layered architectural design lets you make it truly your own. It's removeable clear glass panes allow you to curate your look from formal to casual. Dual finishes in Champagne Bronze™ and White and Champagne Bronze™ and Black make styling easy. Delvin is available as a four-light pendant or six-light linear chandelier and offers varying sizes, including a 44" tall option.

Jemsa

The Jemsa collection is modern elegance, complete with fluted glass and timeless finishes. Jemsa wall sconce's on-trend clear fluted glass exudes sophistication. With its elongated silhouette, this exquisite sconce becomes a focal point. When you want lighting that starts conversations, you want Jemsa. Jemsa comes in Black, Champagne Bronze™, Brushed Nickel, or Polished Nickel finishes and offers a one-light sconce and two-, three-, and four-light vanity options.

Midi

Practicality and style are closely intertwined in the Midi collection. Crisp and delicate, the design of the picture light adds a thoughtful, finished touch. Its adjustable arm allows you to direct the light and highlight your favorite focal points. The Midi shines a spotlight on your most treasured decorative accents in a multitude of spaces. Available in Black, Champagne Bronze™, and Polished Nickel finishes, Midi comes in a variety of sizes, including 24".

Palta

The Palta collection boldly tests the limits of modern minimalism with a sleek, circular profile. Its slim and sculptural style brings artistic awe and wonder to any space. Offered in Black and Champagne Bronze™ finishes, the chandelier comes in a variety of sizes, up to 48".

KICHLER LIGHTING LLC

Kichler Lighting LLC strives to transform the home and workspace by developing fixtures that perform efficiently, install intuitively, and deliver an overall effect that combines style with purpose. With an extensive portfolio of more than 3,000 on-trend products – including lighting, landscape and ceiling fans – and a commitment to providing services and project solutions, Kichler® is the brand homeowners and professionals know and trust since 1938. Everything Kichler does, every single day, is with the intention of creating an environment that illuminates what matters most. As the first-ever and exclusive national sponsor of interior and exterior lighting and ceiling fans for the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway, Kichler is committed to providing fixtures for more than 40 homes across the U.S. annually.

