Kichler Lighting Highlights On-Trend Lighting Fixtures for the New Decade

Below are some of the design and décor trends to look out for when updating your home in the new decade:

Architectural Updates

As time goes on, the layouts and features of a home evolve, too, and must be adapted. Gone are the days of low-ceiling architecture, as consumers opt for airy spaces with open and tall ceilings. To accommodate this trend, Kichler offers taller fixtures, such as the Armstrong™ wall sconce. With the increased height, home designs are also becoming narrower. This type of modification makes it increasingly important to include complementary elements when you design your home, such as compact, lighting options such as the Ryo wall light.

As overall floor plans of homes change, so do the sizes of rooms. Dining rooms, for example, have decreased in size, as people have smaller family sizes and spend less time dining in the home. A smaller dining room means a smaller-scale chandelier or lighting fixture – making the Abbotswell™ pendant the perfect update to make a statement within a smaller floorplan.

Finish Shifts

In addition to architectural updates, homeowners and builders are opting for fresh, new finishes. Complement any décor – from Art Deco to vintage – with a bold black finish, as seen in the Valserrano collection. If you prefer brighter and lighter finishes for your space, crisp white is another design trend that makes a statement, such as the Danika™ pendant. Offering a taste of the best of both worlds is the mixed finish, bringing dimension and an eclectic mix for a unique expression of style. The Linara pendant includes both natural brass and black in its design – allowing it to pair well with a multitude of spaces. Or, if you really love the glamour of gold, the finish is here to stay, as displayed in Kichler's Everly collection.

Design Trends of Note

While each home and living space has its own unique style, there are a few design schemes that have proved popular for the new decade.

Modern Victorian is reminiscent of an era of long-ago and combined with modern pieces of today – think velvet, tufts and fringe. The Thisbe collection exudes this ornate style. Art Deco is bold, shiny and angular, yet sleek and streamlined – as reflected in the Aster collection. Soft Contemporary balances the angular with an inviting look and feel, while keeping the focus on clean lines and clutter-free spaces, as seen in Kordan from the élan® Collection. Inspired by Old Hollywood and decades like the 70's, Glam offers flexibility to reveal a more gracious or more grandiose look—without being overpowering— with pieces from the Layan™ collection. Updated Traditional offers a lived-in and casual appeal that showcases a sleek, yet comfortable feel, as displayed in the ease of Samural™.

For more design inspiration and to update your home with the latest light trends, please visit Kichler's Lighting Ideas.

