Kichler Lighting Releases Home Seller and Buyer Trends Survey in Preparation for Spring Real Estate Season

SOLON, Ohio, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the spring real estate season gets underway, Kichler Lighting, a leader in innovative lighting and ceiling fans, shares valuable insights from its recent survey of 1,000 home sellers and buyers. The results shed light on everything from the stress of packing and importance of cosmetic updates like painting, new light fixtures and enhanced curb appeal, to preferences for updated kitchens, luxurious bathrooms and beautiful flooring.

"This survey illuminates homeowners' priorities when preparing their properties for the market and what features resonate most with or are non-negotiable for potential buyers," says Kichler's Creative Director Greg Martin. "It's rare to find a home where you truly wouldn't change a thing. Functional changes – such as floors, paint or lighting – are often an integral part of the homeownership journey."

Style preferences are of equal importance. Most respondents identify with modern décor, followed by contemporary and traditional, and they prefer black, gold and silver metal finishes, in that order.

Key Findings for Sellers

Kichler's survey delves into the emotional rollercoaster of prepping a home for sale. While there is often excitement for a new beginning, the results reveal the inevitable packing and storing of cherished belongings to be the most stressful aspect for sellers. However, the desire to present their home in the best light shines through, resulting in homeowners tackling manageable improvements themselves.

Moving and storage top the most stressful tasks (53%).

Fresh exterior paint reigns supreme as the most common pre-sale update (49%), followed by DIY projects inside like painting (43%) and refreshing carpets (34%).

Interestingly, new light fixtures rank as the third most common DIY pre-sale update (32%), highlighting the significant role lighting plays in enhancing a home's appeal.

Key Findings for Buyers

Homebuyers prioritize function and aesthetics, according to the survey. Modern kitchens, spa-like bathrooms and upscale flooring top the wish list. This desire for a fresh look extends beyond the initial purchase and into the first year after buying, with kitchen and bathroom upgrades. And outdoor living is more valuable now than ever.

Kitchen (30%), bathroom (29%) and hard surface flooring upgrades (28%) are non-negotiable for most homebuyers.

The first 12 months often see renovations to bathrooms (31%), followed by painting (30%) and replacing outdated light fixtures (28%).

The kitchen (45%) takes the cake as the most frequently updated room, followed by bathrooms (40%) and primary bedrooms (30%).

Curb appeal matters! New landscaping (51%) ranks high, along with exterior lighting updates (35%)."

"There's a delicate balance between the preferences of homeowners and homebuyers," notes Martin. "Kichler's survey findings underscore the enduring significance of crafting spaces that seamlessly blend style and utility, and that includes the impactful role lighting plays in creating a warm, inviting ambiance to enhance a home's visual appeal."

Visit www.kichler.com to discover functional, stylish and innovative lighting solutions ahead of your buying or selling journey, including favorites from Kichler designers.

