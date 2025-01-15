Kichler Lighting Unveils Latest Collections at Lightovation, Setting 2025 Trends for Versatile Living

"Our goal is to capture the idea of modern simplicity while offering semi-customizable options that reflect personal style," says Eric Wendling, Director of Product Management, Decorative Lighting. "Our intentional design approach, combined with technology advancements, ensures our fixtures deliver both exceptional performance and unparalleled functionality to suit any space."

Kichler Lighting's latest debut includes 10 distinctive collections, each available in an array of finishes and configurations to meet a wide array of space needs.

Bath Collections

Each bath collection showcases unique details and thoughtful craftsmanship, elevating the bathroom into a luxurious and inviting space.

Marant

Exuding clean luxury, the Marant collection stands out with its elegant casted arms and two glass shade choices – clear water or white opal. Perfect for creating a soft appeal, it pairs beautifully with complementary fixtures or shines brightly as a standalone statement. The Marant collection is available in Black, Champagne Bronze™, Brushed Nickel and Chrome finishes.

Gioe

Merging clean lines with minimal detailing, the Gioe collection crafts a subtle yet striking charm. Available with white opal or clear fluted glass, its refined geometric shape enhances any bathroom setting. The Gioe collection is available in Black, Champagne Bronze™, Brushed Nickel and Chrome finishes.

Kavi

The Kavi collection draws from European modernism, offering sleek curves and fine fluted socket detailing. The sophisticated design provides a softness to polished spaces. The Kavi collection is available in Black, Champagne Bronze™, Brushed Nickel and Chrome finishes.

Shae

The Shae collection combines soft modern and coastal influences to deliver a timeless silhouette with its tapered glass and refined stacking details. This bath/vanity family is perfect for those wanting to add a touch of understated elegance to their home. The Shae collection comes in Black, Champagne Bronze™, Brushed Nickel and Chrome finishes.

Farum

The Farum collection features classic shapes incorporating subtle stepped detailing and now in a choice of clear or newly added opal glass. This adaptable style seamlessly complements an array of decor styles. The Farum collection is available in Black with Champagne Bronze™ Accent, Champagne Bronze™ and Chrome finishes.

Laurene

Inspired by the rising trend of layered materials, Laurene's cylindrical glass creates visual intrigue. Available with clear or fluted glass, Laurene features integrated LED technology and ensures radiant illumination in any space. Available in three sizes, the Laurene collection comes in Black, Champagne Bronze™, Brushed Nickel and Polished Nickel finishes.

Sashi

Inspired by the negative space in ocean coral patterns, the Sashi collection's modern industrial design incorporates perforated geometric cuffs and polished end caps. Featuring white glass, integrated LED and 5 CCT selectable technology, Sashi allows for customizable white light hues for dynamic versatility and adjustments. Available in three sizes, the Sashi collection comes in Black, Champagne Bronze™, Brushed Nickel and Chrome finishes.

Rosh

The Rosh collection's cylindrical form and adjustable decorative metal bands offer a customizable look. The white glass with integrated LED and 5 CCT selectable technology ensure an effortless range to any lighting need. Available in three sizes, the Rosh collection comes in Black, Champagne Bronze™, Brushed Nickel and Chrome finishes.

Pendant Collections

The newest Kichler pendant family features multiple sizes, glass and finish options for individual use, or in combination with other fixture collections.

Marsailli

The Marsailli collection embraces the trend of oversized glass pendants, featuring a luxurious design and unique stem-and-chain detailing. The adjustable height adds to its adaptability. The Marsailli collection includes two glass options (clear or opal) and is available in Black, Champagne Bronze™ and Polished Nickel finishes.

Ceiling Fan Collections

Seeking style and comfort all in one, Kichler Lighting's new 6-blade ceiling fan collection and updated AC fan controls bring enhanced functionality to the home without compromising a clean, streamlined aesthetic.

Mint Ceiling Fan Collection

Sleek and versatile, the Mint collection features a minimalist 60" design with six blades. The clean detailing and multiple finish options makes it a chameleon, easily blending with various interior styles. Mint is available in Brushed Nickel with Silver Blades, Satin Black with Satin Black Blades and White with White blades.

AC Ceiling Fan Controls

The new 65K frequency AC fan controls deliver the ultimate convenience, allowing users to power the fan, adjust speed to their preference and control lighting output remotely. Its breeze mode mimics natural airflow by cycling through all speed settings for a dynamic cooling experience. Control options include wall and handheld remotes with a magnetic hold for easy storage.

ABOUT KICHLER

Kichler Lighting strives to transform the home and workspace by developing fixtures that seamlessly combine style with purpose. With an extensive portfolio of leading products – including lighting, landscape and ceiling fans – and a commitment to providing services and project solutions, Kichler® is the brand homeowners and professionals know and trust since 1938.

