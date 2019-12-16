Kichler® Welcomes the Holiday Season and Chilly Temperatures with Outdoor Lighting Solutions

Kichler has a selection of products and tips to prepare your outdoor spaces for the months ahead. Below are some of these options for you and your professional lighting contractors to incorporate including:

Inviting Guests In With Post Lights

As the daylight hours decrease, post lights are a simple, yet sophisticated way to help welcome guests into your home. If you're looking for a classic lantern with a linear update, try the Capanna collection. The Olde Bronze™ finish, capstone finial and artful waterfall glass of this post mount works with a range of architectures. To complement a natural exterior setting, select the Cresleigh post light. With its clear water glass shade in matte black and silver accents, softened curves and scrollwork touches, the look is reminiscent of a trickling waterfall and conjures up a serene feeling. If you desire a new twist on a classic style, the Pai collection blends a minimalistic and open cage design. The black finish and bound etched seeded glass will be sure to draw guests in from the cold outdoors.

Weatherproof Lighting Options

During the crisp (and sometimes frigid) fall and winter months, weatherproof lighting options from Kichler are a smart and essential addition. Made from Kichler's Climates materials – constructed to withstand the elements including cold, saltwater spray and UV rays – the clean lines and classic craftsmanship of the Beacon Square post mount lantern features an Olde Bronze™ finish and clear hammered glass for a versatile style. Timeless style prevails with the Admirals Cove wall light, inspired by classic Tudor architecture. The clear seeded glass and black finish lets light shine through for efficiency and beauty alike. Or if simplicity is your preference, the Allenbury wall light may be just what you need. The matte black fixture lights up entryways with pure beauty – but without any added fuss.

Portable Lanterns to Light the Way

When you require the convenience and mobility of a portable lantern, Kichler has you covered. The energy-efficient Montego portable Bluetooth LED lantern in weathered white features a farmhouse carriage design and delivers light and music – anywhere you go. Similarly, the Davis portable Bluetooth LED Lantern in bamboo wood brings the coziness outdoors with its dimmable light and rich sounds. If a rustic lodge look and feel is more your style, the Berryhill portable Bluetooth LED lantern offers a two-tone design that complements outdoor décor.

For additional outdoor lighting recommendations, to learn more about the quality, performance and reliability of Kichler products, or to locate your nearest distributor, please visit Kichler Outdoor Lighting Guide.

SOURCE Kichler

Related Links

https://www.kichler.com

