Kick Axe Throwing® Brooklyn Takes the Fun Outside This Summer With Outdoor Patio Cookouts & Summer Axe Deals

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hold on to your hatchets! Kick Axe Throwing Brooklyn ® is taking the fun outside this summer. They're firing up the grill and dishing out a flamin' good time with outdoor patio cookouts each weekend. If that's not axe-citing enough, they're introducing a summer axe throwing deal during the week, perfect for families trying to save!

Kick Axe Throwing Brooklyn® is the ultimate destination for a fun-filled date night, offering an exciting combination of axe throwing, fantastic drinks, and mouthwatering food. Nestled in Brooklyn, this one-of-a-kind venue sets the stage for an unforgettable evening for couples. Kick Axe Throwing Brooklyn® offers an ideal setting for families and friends to come together and enjoy some thrilling and friendly competition. Located in the heart of Brooklyn, this unique venue provides an exciting axe throwing experience for people of all ages. Kick Axe Throwing Brooklyn® is a thrilling and inclusive venue that offers kids aged 8 and up the opportunity to engage in the exciting activity of axe throwing. The trained staff ensures that safety is a top priority, and is always available to offer guidance and support. This unique experience creates a fun-filled environment that the whole family can enjoy. Kick Axe Throwing Brooklyn® takes the excitement outdoors with its spacious and inviting outdoor patio. This unique feature enhances the overall experience, offering a perfect blend of relaxation and entertainment. The patio is equipped with a variety of fun games, allowing guests to challenge each other while enjoying the fresh air. On weekends, the grill fires up, providing the perfect opportunity for delightful cookouts with friends and family.

As temperatures rise and the desire to be outdoors intensifies, Kick Axe Throwing Brooklyn® is stepping up their game and bringing their venue's signature cozy cabin vibes outdoors by grilling up a storm in their gorgeous backyard oasis where you can enjoy ice-cold cocktails, beer & seltzers along with mouth-watering grilled bites.

Kick Axe knows that fun activities are a top priority during the summer months. Their new summer axe throwing deal is an ultimate opportunity for friends, couples, and even parents, with kids ages 8 and up, to bond over friendly axe throwing competition. With experienced instructors by your side, everyone can learn safety and technique, hit targets, and create unforgettable memories together.

"Our summer axe throwing deal offers a unique way for everyone to spend unplugged, quality time together this summer," said Kaden Gibson, General Manager of Kick Axe Throwing® Brooklyn. "It's all about building those strong bonds while discovering your inner lumberjack."

The Kick Axe Summer Deal, which offers a 75 minute axe throwing session for $25 a person, ensures the whole gang can join in on the fun without breaking the bank Monday through Wednesday.

Whether you're looking to chow down at their patio cookouts or create unforgettable memories with their fun deals, Kick Axe Throwing® Brooklyn has you covered. Sharpen your aim, bring an appetite, and celebrate summer in style!

About Kick Axe Throwing®:

Founded in 2017, Kick Axe Throwing ® was the first axe throwing bar in the world and is the ultimate destination for axe-ceptional competitive socializing with locations in Brooklyn, NY, Philadelphia, PA, and Washington, DC. Safety, service, and a lively atmosphere are at the core of their axe-pertise, making them the preferred choice for fun enthusiasts of all skill levels.

Kick Axe Throwing®, is part of the experiential hospitality group, the Ginger Brands , founded by top female entrepreneur, Ginger Flesher-Sonnier , and also includes THRōW Social® .

Press Contact:

Victoria Blasini

The Ginger Brands

[email protected]com

SOURCE Kick Axe Throwing