Kick Off 2019 with Sarasota, Florida's Visual Arts Scene

If you feel your creative juices could use a boost, venture to Sarasota County for its robust visual arts and culture niche. This sort of experiential travel will awaken your senses and inspire you to make this year your best yet. Ready to embrace your imagination? Visit any time from January through March and join us for a beautiful ensemble know to locals as "season."

A theatre district in and of itself, Asolo Repertory Theatre, stages up to 15 productions every season with a diverse repertoire that enthusiastically engages its audiences.

Sarasota Improv Fest at Florida Studio Theatre

The Circus Arts Conservatory presents a variety of exciting circus performances throughout the year to delight and engage audiences of all ages in a variety of settings.

With a village of theatres throughout downtown, Florida Studio Theatre is in full swing and ready to offer contemporary shows and festivals, including The Sarasota Improv Festival.

Three special performances will take place at the North Port Symphony in south Sarasota County, which is celebrating 35 years.

Sarasota Ballet enters its 28th Season with an exciting range of repertoire, including 16 ballets by some of the most celebrated and prestigious choreographers and composers of the ballet world.

Join Sarasota Contemporary Dance in its new home studio in the Rosemary District for its 13th season, "Rooted," guaranteed to offer cutting edge dance of the highest caliber.

Hit a high note with the Sarasota Opera. Offering a variety of winter selections, it is ideal for experiencing world-class performances.

With a dynamic schedule in place for season, the Sarasota Orchestra is an experience all visitors should check off their list.

As the Venice Symphony welcomes a new music director/conductor, Troy Quinn, prepare for a magnificent season.

The only professional black theatre company on Florida's west coast, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) produces musicals, comedies and thought-provoking dramas.

