Kick Off a Summer of Savings - See June's Best Things to Buy

RetailMeNot shopping and trends expert Sara Skirboll knows how easy it is to get overwhelmed with all the new seasonal items: "From Father's Day to Graduation Day to beach days and beyond, summer shopping can be tons of fun – but can also add up quick. Shoppers should be mindful of what and when they are purchasing. Pay attention to this month's deepest discounts, and hold off on some other seasonal essentials - like swimwear, apparel and shoes - until later in the season for the best prices."

Deals for Dad

We've celebrated mom, now it's time to show dad some love. Father's Day falls on June 17, and many of his favorite gifts are on sale already. RetailMeNot can help deliver deals to every type of dad. DIY dads are in for a treat as home improvement stores have historically offered savings on name-brand power tools and grills. For those looking for some quality time, an experience is sometimes better than what comes in a box. Many restaurants will offer discounts and freebies for the holiday, as well as free admission to museums, zoos and parks. Sporty dads can get their game on with gifts as varied as athletic gear and equipment. Regardless of his favorite pastime, make him proud by spending wisely.

The Great Outdoors

For the most part, seasonal goods usually don't go on sale until the tail end of summer, but outdoor gear is the exception. Prices on fishing, hiking and camping gear tend to drop as the cold weather moves in, but June is another rare opportunity to save. For those planning a summer camping trip, get prepared by checking out retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods, Cabela's and REI for outdoor savings.



Savvy Students

With graduation season in full swing, some students are happy to be ridding themselves of old textbooks and prepping for summer fun. However, many other students are enrolled in summer school and in need of textbook rentals or purchases across all subjects. For students looking to further themselves this summer, or for those wanting to prep for their fall courses, now is the time to buy. Textbooks can rack up a hefty tab, so look at retailers like Chegg and Barnes & Noble for discounts to help cushion the blow of those heavy prices.

Sultry Savings

Victoria's Secret hosts its popular semi-annual sale in January and June. During this time period, many other retailers follow suit to keep a few customers for themselves. While Victoria's Secret recently phased out its swimwear collection, shoppers are still able to get a variety of items like lingerie, loungewear and other intimate apparel. Since these sales tend to last a few weeks, shoppers don't have to rush to buy. Especially because more discounts are usually released during the latter part of June. Though Victoria's Secret is one of the most popular retailers for these items, be sure to check out competitive pricing from retailers like Frederick's of Hollywood, Macy's, Kohl's and Aerie by American Eagle.

