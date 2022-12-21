Kick Off The New Year and Survive The Holiday Season By Getting "Hy" With Essential Elements

New Year, New You: How Essential Elements Fuels You Into The New Year

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging from the rush of the holiday season, it's difficult to practice wellness among the chaos. New Years brings us a well-needed time of introspection and goal-setting for the next year of our lives. Whether you plan to go to the gym more or starting to plan your next climbing trip, Essential Elements (Ee) has just the boost to propel you from holiday table setting to setting ambitious goals for the New Year.

"This holiday season, staying hydrated should be a top priority. Your body loses water and electrolytes regardless of the time of year, and it's equally as important to stay hydrated in winter. Also, let's be real, sometimes the only way to get through the holidays is to get Hy," said Al Goldman, Creative Brand Manager for Essential Elements.

Backed by a powerhouse of natural ingredients, Ee brings you the energy you need to fuel every holiday task on your to-do list. Vitamin C comes to the rescue in assisting your immune system while electrolytes and apple cider vinegar keep you hydrated and ready to take on the day. Ee also takes special care to adhere to many common dietary restrictions. Their hydration sticks are gluten-free, non-GMO, soy-free, dairy-free, shellfish-free, peanut-free, and preservative-free. Ee gives you the peace of mind to know you're consuming a quality supplement that aligns with your nutritional goals.

After a fun holiday night out, the last thing you need the morning after is a supplement that's confusing and hard to use. Pre-packaged into 25 single serving pouches, Ee's hydration sticks make sure that getting the nutrients you need is easy and delicious. Their line features exciting flavors such as blue raspberry lemonade, watermelon cucumber, and yuzu lime- either in a variety pack or in a single pack of your favorite. On top of staying hydrated, their hydration sticks provide a quick cure for any hangover so you can party throughout the new year without a worry. You can even use the hydration sticks in mocktails if you're embracing a more sober lifestyle to start of the year. This new years, you can count on Essential elements to provide a holiday jumpstart that you can feel good about.

To learn more about Essential elements, visit https://essentialelementsnutrition.com/

ABOUT ESSENTIAL ELEMENTS NUTRITION

Essential Elements specializes in manufacturing premium and affordable dietary and wellness supplements. Always science-based from clinically studied, premium, raw ingredients, Essential Elements delivers high potency products that are affordable, natural, safe and effective. Targeted testing and well controlled manufacturing processes allows them to consistently produce quality products you can trust. For more information, visit ee.fit or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

