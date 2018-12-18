Kick off the New Year by Looking and Feeling Your Best

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to turn the page to the new year and pick a resolution (or a few) that make sense for you! Whether you're revamping your wardrobe, picking up a new hobby or incorporating healthy habits into your routine, this is the perfect time to get moving with everything that's been sitting on the back burner. Amanda Mushro, Lifestyle Expert and blog writer is sharing her personal tips on how to get on track for the new year!