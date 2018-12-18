Kick Off The New Year By Looking And Feeling Your Best
Lifestyle Expert Amanda Mushro Shares Some Of Her Favorite Tips To Getting On Track For The New Year
Jan 09, 2019, 08:11 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to turn the page to the new year and pick a resolution (or a few) that make sense for you! Whether you're revamping your wardrobe, picking up a new hobby or incorporating healthy habits into your routine, this is the perfect time to get moving with everything that's been sitting on the back burner. Amanda Mushro, Lifestyle Expert and blog writer is sharing her personal tips on how to get on track for the new year!
Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8446251-new-year-tips-amanda-mushro/
- Keep yourself in check: It's much easier to attain a New Year fitness goal if you track your progress to see how far you've come. Voted by Tom's Guide as the Best Overall Smart Scale of 2018, Withings Body+ is a sleek Wi-Fi smart scale that uses patented Position Control™ technology to deliver the most accurate body composition readings including weight, body fat and water percentage, plus muscle and bone mass. It makes it easier than ever for people to understand their overall body composition, record their data, receive coaching and set goals – and achieve them. The perfect tool for the whole family to use to reach their New Year's resolution goals, it recognizes and tracks up to 8 users, provides immediate on-screen feedback and automatically synchronizes with each user's Health Mate app (available for both iOS and Android) where they can view trends, track their data and receive personalized advice and encouragement. Body+ also features Baby Mode for parents to easily track their child's weight, and Pregnancy Tracker for expecting mothers to receive personalized guidance with obstetrician reviewed advice, tips, and personalized weight tracking. It is available now in black and white with a special 25% off discount on the regular $99.95 price at www.withings.com.
- Make delicious and healthy choices: Eating well doesn't have to be boring. Take the time to explore new healthy recipes and restaurants. Take care of your body; it's the only one you have! Noodles & Company, which serves noodle dishes inspired by worldly flavors, not only has the classic noodles you crave, but also has a variety of better-for-you zucchini noodle dishes – a perfect solution to make healthy eating in the new year both convenient and nutritious! The Zucchini Truffle Mac and the Zucchini Spicy Peanut Sauté with Chicken are two terrific choices. The best part about Zoodles? A serving of zucchini noodles has 90 percent fewer carbs and calories than a serving of classic elbow noodles! This guilt-free option is spiralized in-house daily at more than 450 locations. Visit www.noodles.com to find the location nearest to you.
- Use a Stylist to Help Reach Your Resolutions: To bring in 2019 with confidence, Trunk Club, a Nordstrom-owned styling service, is ready to help you build a well-balanced wardrobe that helps you reach your goals – whether style or fitness related. While many know the styling service for their workwear and weekend casual styling, their stylists also have access to an expansive range of activewear and athleisure (including shoes) from top active brands including Zella, Alo Yoga, and Nike. Their stylists do more than give you the right active and athleisure pieces. They build versatile outfits that transition from workout to errands or brunch and give you tips to feel confident in your athleisure look. For more information visit www.trunkclub.com
- Exhale; life is good: Fresh breath is guaranteed to give you a boost of confidence so why not start the year on positive note reflecting on your accomplishments from 2018. LISTERINE READY! Tabs are a game-changing new product that deliver fresh breath for up to four hours, on the go – just chew for 10 seconds to transform from a solid to a liquid, swish for 30 seconds and swallow! These are a great way to upgrade your wellness routine in the new year and ideal for any time you'd need a boost of fresh breath confidence like boarding a flight, meeting with your boss after lunch or before your first kiss. Cost is under $3 for an 8-pack and $5 for a 16-pack. Available at all mass food, drug and merchandise market retailers and online at www.listerine.com
For more great tips please visit betterstuffforlife.com
SOURCE MultiVu
Share this article