Kick Off the Summer Season With the Chef Parker Wallace on Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The founder of "What's on Parker's Plate", Parker Wallace has the perfect recipe for anyone looking for the ingredients for a fantastic summer party. Parker is also the author of a best-selling cookbook, called, "Eat Rich, Stay Skinny: A Girls' Guide to Holiday Feasting." The super chef and lifestyle expert provides a guide to turn a regular Memorial Day celebrations into a super party that all of your neighbors, friends and relatives will remember for years!



Where to Start When Planning a Summer Celebration

It starts with the beverages, so get ready to pop open summer in a bottle and taste the magic of America's favorite semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wine, Stella Rosa! Delicious new flavors bursting with summer fruits will have your taste buds singing, like Stella Rosa Tropical Mango, Red Apple, and classic Stella Rosa Peach! There is also a new Stella Rosa Rosé, perfect for summer, with juicy notes of fresh berries. Enjoy all these wines chilled or on the rocks. Or even make delicious sangria or cocktails with them. For fun recipes, go to stellarosa.com. They also come in these beautiful, chic aluminum minis, perfect to chill in the cooler and individually give your guests!

Parker gave expert tips for Summer Entertaining!

Another Big Part of Summer Entertaining for Parties

After the drinks, next are the snacks. Deep River Snacks kettle chips are perfect for a summer time party. They are non-GMO and certified gluten-free snacks made with a simple base of potatoes, sunflower oil and sea salt, boldly flavored with real spices and herbs. Deep River Snacks chips have the cleanest ingredient label and come in a variety of unique, bold flavors, they are a snack you can feel good about eating and sharing with your family! Deep River Snacks kettle chips come in 17 delicious flavors including the timeless Original Sea Salt, addictive Sweet Maui Onion, and the fiery Zesty Jalapeno, so everyone is sure to find a favorite flavor for any summer food gathering like a backyard barbecue or picnic! For more information, visit www.deepriversnacks.com.

Suggestions for Making Burgers and Hot Dogs More Interesting

Parker suggests using a condiment that is JUST perfect! JUST Mayos and JUST Dressing are delicious, chef-crafted condiments that come in flavors like Original, Chipotle Ranch, Caesar, Truffle, Garlic, and more. JUST creates delicious, sustainable products that make it easier to eat well this grilling season, while helping to create a better food system that is JUST For All. Their new JUST Mayo formula has 40% fewer calories and less fat. It holds up in high heat so it makes for a delicious glaze on your grilled proteins, and JUST Sweet Mustard will give your veggies a mouth-watering marinade. Also, mix JUST Chipotle Mayo right into a recipe like Black Bean Sliders for a flavorful kick. This recipe and more product info is online at www.justforall.com. JUST Mayo cost is around $4 and available at local grocery retailers and Amazon.

More Tips to Make This a Great Summer

It is hot in summer, so is staying hydrated, it is one of the keys to being healthy and happy but, for lots of people, drinking enough water every day is a challenge. That is why Parker recommends a product made with only simple ingredients. True Lemon Lemonades and True Lime Limeades provide refreshing, tasty options to flavor water and help drink more water, deliciously. Only 10-calories a stick packet they are the perfect for on-the-go busy lifestyles and come in 9 delicious flavors. True Lemonades and Limeades are made with only simple and clean, non-GMO ingredients including citrus oils and juices from citrus fruits. They contain no artificial sweeteners, flavorings or preservatives so anyone can feel great about quenching their thirst and giving them to their family. For more information, visit www.truelemon.com.

Contact: tipsontv@gmail.com

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ckqb2teRko

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kick-off-the-summer-season-with-the-chef-parker-wallace-on-tips-on-tv-blog-300655220.html

SOURCE Tips on TV