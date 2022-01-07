Kick Off Your Pet's New Year on the Right Paw, Courtesy of American Pet Products Association

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the New Year underway, The American Pet Products Association (APPA) is helping you stick to your resolutions. APPA has rounded up some of the best pet products to help pet owners maintain their New Year's resolutions, whether it be getting active with your pet, focusing on training, or upping your use of pet tech.

"The overall health and well-being of pets has become an increasing priority for pet parents around the globe," said interim APPA President and CEO Andy Darmohraj. "According to the 2021-2022 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, pet owners continue to spend more on vitamins, supplements, treats, and toys for their pets as they aim to prioritize pet wellness. The New Year is the perfect time to explore products aimed not only at ensuring pets remain happy and healthy, but also helping owners to keep their resolutions."

Read on for a list of pet products aimed at helping both pets and owners live their best, healthiest lives this year, courtesy of APPA members:

Flexpet

For those hoping to get more active with their pets, Flexpet is a comprehensive, all-natural joint health formula. It helps lubricate joints, reduces inflammation, soothes aches and pains, and enhances your pet's flexibility and range of motion to help them feel their absolute best.

Price: $49.95-$55.95

The Natural Dog Company 95% Meat Flips

Make training a priority using 95% Meat Flips by The Natural Dog Company. Available in six flavors, these treats are ideal for training or stuffing into a food-dispensing puzzle toy. The high meat content, simple ingredient deck (no fillers or preservatives), and soft texture mean these treats are sure to generate enthusiasm in your dog about training.

Price: $9.99

Skout's Honor Super Sour! Anti Chew Spray

Biting can be detrimental to pets and your household. Thankfully, Skout's Honor has the solution: Super Sour! Anti Chew Spray. The spray is a pet-safe, powerful, and effective taste deterrent that discourages chewing, biting and licking of hot spots, paws, and household items such as cages, furniture, power cords, shoes, clothing, bedding, and more. Free of alcohol and other harsh chemicals, Super Sour! Anti Chew Spray is a safe method to promote healthy habits.

Price: $9.99-$15.99

N-Gage Soft & Interactive

Help enhance your pet's fitness level with N-Gage's new Soft & Interactive toy line. These toys help pet parents implement regular indoor activity regimens into their pets' daily routines with internal squeakers and a mix of different materials for enhanced stimulation, taking indoor playtime and pet fitness to the next level.

Price: $11.99-$13.99

DUZ V2 Dryer

Looking to implement a regular grooming routine for your pet into your busy schedule? The DUZ V2 Dryer brushes and dries your dog simultaneously, cutting grooming time in half. The lightweight and powerful air dryer has a 360-degree adjustable drying tube to direct heated air where it's needed, yet it is also extremely quiet to avoid frightening skittish pups.

Price: $219.99

EzyDog Road Runner Leash

Get more active and spend more quality time with your dog with the EzyDog Road Runner Leash. The leash offers the ultimate hands-free dog walking and running experience and can be worn around the waist, over the shoulder, held in hand, or used as a temporary tether. Shock absorbing technology in the center of the leash provides a buffer that nullifies the static jolt that can occur when utilizing traditional leashes.

Price: $42.00

Stashios Soothing Saucer™, Soothing Sauce™, Dental+, Soft Chews+ & Wrap-Ups

Help your dog feel their best with an assortment of products from Stashios. The Stashios Soothing Saucer™ promotes licking and helps reduce feelings of stress and anxiety. Pair it with Stashios Soothing Sauce™ filled with all-natural calming ingredients for the ultimate stress-reducing experience. If you're looking to prioritize your dog's dental health, try Stashios Dental+, designed to promote oral health by reducing tartar and plaque. Stashios Soft Chews+ are the ideal, healthy treat for daily training, while Wrap-Ups are the perfect solution for pet owners struggling to give their pup medication, transforming pills into a delicious treat.

Price: $5.99-$35.00

NewAgePet® LitterLoo®

Is your home in need of a New Year's refresh? The LitterLoo® combines function and fashion by concealing unsightly litter boxes while blending in with your home's décor. Available in four colors and made with ECOFLEX®, a non-toxic, eco-friendly material impervious to moisture and odor – making clean up for those times your cat misses their box easy to clean.

Price: $99.99

