Kick Off Your Summer With An Authentic, Slow Cooked BBQ Brisket Experience Available Now at Checkers & Rally's

Smoked low and slow and oozing with juicy flavor, the new brisket LTO items include a BBQ Brisket Melt starting at $3.49, the Brisket Bosswich® and Brisket Loaded Fries.

TAMPA, Fla., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's , an iconic drive-thru restaurant chain known for flavorful craveable food at a great value, is now offering a new line of brisket menu items oozing with juicy flavor for a limited time only including the BBQ Brisket Melt, Brisket Bosswich® and Brisket Loaded Fries. Just in time for summer, you won't want to miss these new items also conveniently available on National Brisket Day (May 28), giving those who love brisket all the more reason to celebrate.

The delicious BBQ Brisket Melt will be available at participating Checkers & Rally’s locations nationwideuntil July 28.

Available now at participating locations nationwide, Checkers & Rally's offers a slow cooked BBQ experience to its guests through the following menu items:

BBQ Brisket Melt : Bold BBQ flavor alert! Prepared with hickory-smoked tender brisket that is smoked low and slow on top of a 100 percent beef hamburger patty, with BBQ sauce, red onions, pickles, and melty cheese, all served on two slices of toasted, thick-cut Texas toast, the new BBQ Brisket Melt offers many unique elevated ingredients at an affordable price point starting at only $3.49 .

: Bold BBQ flavor alert! Prepared with hickory-smoked tender brisket that is smoked low and slow on top of a 100 percent beef hamburger patty, with BBQ sauce, red onions, pickles, and melty cheese, all served on two slices of toasted, thick-cut toast, the new BBQ Brisket Melt offers many unique elevated ingredients at an affordable price point starting at only . Brisket Bosswich® : Have a large appetite? Be the boss of the BBQ! The new Brisket Bosswich ® takes the BBQ Brisket Melt to the next level with all the same ingredients, plus three times the juicy brisket, a larger hamburger patty and sweet and smoky BBQ sauce all served on two slices of toasted, thick-cut Texas coast. Caramelized on the outside, tender on the inside, the Brisket Bosswich ® is absolutely oozing with flavor and succulent pieces of beef brisket available starting at $7.29 .

: Have a large appetite? Be the boss of the BBQ! The new Brisket Bosswich takes the BBQ Brisket Melt to the next level with all the same ingredients, plus three times the juicy brisket, a larger hamburger patty and sweet and smoky BBQ sauce all served on two slices of toasted, thick-cut coast. Caramelized on the outside, tender on the inside, the Brisket Bosswich is absolutely oozing with flavor and succulent pieces of beef brisket available starting at . Brisket Loaded Fries: Round out your meal with the taste of delicious brisket on top of Checkers & Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries - long recognized as the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America.* The new Brisket Loaded Fries are topped with juicy beef brisket and Smoky BBQ sauce, then coated in flavorful, melted cheddar cheese and sprinkled with diced red onions and dill pickles, starting at $4.89 .

"It's National Brisket Day and Summer is almost here, which means get-togethers with friends and family, fun in the sun and cravings for BBQ, which is why Checkers & Rally's is amping up its menu with three brisket-inspired items," said Ryan Joy, Executive Chef at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants. "Checkers & Rally's has everything you need to satisfy cravings of any size from our BBQ Brisket Melt to our Brisket Bosswich®, adding genuine, hickory-smoked brisket offerings to our menu for the first time in the company's history at a value price point we know our guests will love. We welcome everyone in to taste our savory brisket sandwiches – let us do the work, while you sit back and indulge in these delicious BBQ offerings."

For more information, hours of operation or to treat yourself to these new menu items for a limited time at participating Checkers or Rally's locations, please visit Checkers.com .

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With almost 800 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

