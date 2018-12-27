Kick the Year Off Right With January's Best Buys

Shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, Sara Skirboll , says, "Some shoppers may be feeling guilt or fatigue from their holiday shopping sprees, but think twice about shopping because the deals might be worth braving the mall. January brings many opportunities to save on items that will help with New Year's resolutions, whether they are about getting fit or organizing your life."

Revise Your Workout Routine

It's that time of year to think about your lifestyle habits and commit to a healthier you in 2019. January is the best time to sign up for a gym or studio membership because many chains will be offering special rates. Fitness centers may give incentives like waived enrollment fees, free months or unlimited classes, but make sure to read the fine print so you don't get locked into long-term contracts that are hard to get out of. For those who prefer to burn calories at home, no sweat: This month offers plenty of savings on at-home exercise equipment.

Redo Your Dwelling

For homeowners looking to sell or renovate their place in the coming year, now is a great time to get a jump on any renovations that need to be done. Retailers will be marking down certain home renovating essentials to help owners prepare for house-selling season in the spring.

Revamp Your Rooms

If you just want to spruce up your space, you're in luck. Furniture manufacturers will be releasing new designs and models in February, so items like couches, loveseats, and recliners will be at their lowest price points of the year this month. Pro tip: Have measurements handy and bring a tape measure so you avoid making any "final sale" mistakes!

Restock Your Decor

It should be no surprise that holiday decor is at its lowest price point in January. With the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day hot on the heels of holiday, retailers are motivated to discount past seasonal inventory. Before packing up last year's ornaments and garland, think about what you could do differently next season. Write down what you have so you don't buy multiples of things you already own. Shoppers can snag seasonal savings at retailers like:

Refresh Your Linen Closet

The annual "white sale" has always been a popular seasonal staple that comes with the start of a new year. While the shopping event has evolved over time, shoppers can always count on January to bring savings on all manner of linens. Holiday houseguests may have come and gone, but another round is sure to follow. Get ready for them by freshening up bedding, sheets, towels, blankets and more.

