Kickback & Chat with Amber Pickens Talks to Ice Cube at BIG3 in Dallas

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kickback & Chat host Amber Pickens caught up with music legend, producer, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube in Dallas, Texas this past weekend to talk about the new sports league he created, BIG3. Now in its 4th season, Ice Cube talks about how it has been his career's most challenging project because he wanted it to be reputable as well as have credibility.

Kickback & Chat with Amber Pickens host chats with music legend and actor Ice Cube on the most challenging project of his career, BIG3 Kickback & Chat with Amber Pickens host chats with music legend and actor Ice Cube at his BIG3 in Dallas, TX Kickback & Chat with Amber Pickens host chats with music legend and actor Ice Cube at his BIG3 in Dallas, TX. Ice Cube says BIG3 is his most challenging project of his career.

Ice Cube founded BIG3 with entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz in January 2017. Their shared vision of a player-centric league focused on entertainment and innovation. BIG3 innovations to the game of basketball include the 4-point shot, with three 4-point circles beyond the 3-point line. The league features many hoop legends as coaches and players with Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler as Commissioner. The league also has Hall of Famers Lisa Leslie and Nancy Lieberman as coaches. BIG3 is the first sports league created since the UFO.

Ice Cube created BIG3 as a family-oriented sports league to have some fun and entertainment while enjoying the game of basketball.

ABOUT KICKBACK & CHAT WITH AMBER PICKENS

Founded by Amber Pickens in 2017, shares the journey of accomplished and emerging entertainers and professionals from behind the scenes to the glitz and glamour. The digital talk show kicked off with a live segment with actor Corey Hawkins with show promotional partner Cadillac. Show segments have featured Spike Lee, Michael B. Jordan, Cynthia Erivo, Lena Waithe, Lynn Whitfield, and many others. The show has also covered some of the hottest celebrity red carpets like the NAACP Image Awards, American Black Film Festival Honors and American Black Film Festival in Miami.

ABOUT AMBER PICKENS

Amber Barbee Pickens is a multi-talented entertainer hailing from Dallas, Texas. An exceptional triple threat who graduated from The Juilliard School, Amber is a professionally trained dancer, actor, singer, and published author. More information is available on Amber online at www.AmberPickens.com.

Follow Kickback &Chat with Amber Pickens

Website: https://www.kickbackchat.com/

Instagram: @kickbackchatlive

Facebook: @kickbackchat

Twitter: @kickbackchat

#kickbackchat

Contact:

Winsor Barbee | [email protected] or +1-212-920-9147

SOURCE Kickback & Chat with Amber Pickens