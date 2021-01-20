KickCharge names new senior VP and new brand designer

"Terri's dedication to KickCharge and our customers has been evident since she joined the team almost seven years ago," said Dan Antonelli, president of KickCharge. "She's been a big part of our success, and the expanded scope this new role provides is an opportunity for her to make even bigger contributions as we keep pushing to build on what we've accomplished. And Jesse is bringing extensive branding experience in addition to his world-class design skills, so he'll play a key role in KickCharge's growth while delivering premier creative results to our clients."

Briggs, who earned a bachelor's degree in business and professional studies at Wesley College and an MBA from Union College, has more than a decade of experience in branding and creative. She joined KickCharge in 2014.

"This is an opportunity to combine my passion for developing relationships with our customers and my vision for KickCharge," Briggs said. "I'm looking forward to working closely with Dan to implement strategies that will help us continue to grow and continue to exceed our customers' high expectations."

LuBera was introduced to graphic design and branding at his parents' signage company, where he honed his skills and was eventually named production manager. Before joining KickCharge, he spent eight years as senior graphic designer at The Sign Shop while operating his own full-service firm, LuBera Design.

"I've spent most of my career helping small business owners," LuBera said. "Because of my experience working with my parents and as a business owner myself, I understand their perspective and share their values. I've followed KickCharge throughout my career and have worked with them on several projects, so I know that they're champions of small business owners, too. That makes this the ideal opportunity for me."

KickCharge Creative is passionate about marketing for small businesses, and the New Jersey agency relishes the opportunity to power up your bottom line. For more information about KickCharge Creative, visit https://www.kickcharge.com/.

About KickCharge Creative

KickCharge® Creative is an award-winning branding agency that has been setting the standard for small business marketing for more than 25 years. We have helped hundreds of startups, small- and mid-sized businesses thrive and grow thanks to our unique understanding of how to create disruptive brands that connect with their customers. At KickCharge Creative, we specialize in branding, logo development, truck wrap design, website design and development, social media, copywriting and everything else related to marketing. We don't just talk the talk. We walk the walk. Our team has the tools and tactics to differentiate you from your competitors. For more information, visit https://www.kickcharge.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE KickCharge Creative

