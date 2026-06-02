Kickers.ai Launches AI Vision POC Service to Help Global Innovators Build Real Products in Three Weeks

The platform delivers end-to-end AI vision product prototyping — from concept to investor-ready demo — faster than any existing outsourcing model

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kickers.ai, an AI vision product Proof-of-Concept (POC) service, today officially launched at www.kickers.ai, offering global developers, startups, and enterprise innovation teams a fast, end-to-end path from product concept to fully functional AI vision prototype.

Kickers.ai is now open to builders worldwide.

The launch addresses one of the most persistent bottlenecks in AI hardware development: most promising ideas never make it past the ideation phase — not because the vision is wrong, but because the path from concept to working prototype is too slow, too costly, and too fragmented for early-stage teams to cross alone.

Kickers.ai is built to close that gap.

End-to-End POC Delivery — Not Modules, Not Demos, but a Complete Product

Unlike fragmented vendors that deliver isolated components or algorithm demonstrations, Kickers.ai delivers at the whole-device level. Every engagement covers the full development stack:

Optical system design

Image tuning and performance validation

Hardware R&D and structural engineering

Software system integration

Custom vision algorithm development

The final deliverable is a fully functional working prototype — ready for product demonstrations, investor pitches, roadshows, and early-stage market validation — in a standard delivery cycle of three weeks. Kickers.ai's integrated capabilities across optical design, vision hardware, and system-level engineering give early-stage teams the manufacturing backbone they cannot build on their own.

Proven in Production: From Wearable Innovation to Global Stage

The Kickers.ai model has already been validated in a demanding real-world deployment.

A next-generation AI wearable company sought to build what would become a category-defining product: an AI-powered device with active visual perception capability, requiring a fully integrated dual-camera vision system compact enough to fit within one of the most space-constrained wearable form factors in consumer electronics.

The engineering challenge was significant. The vision system needed to deliver a 2-megapixel sensor with an effective resolution of 1600 × 1200 and a pixel size of 1.75μm — all contained within a total module footprint of just 8 × 10.31 × 4.01 mm — while simultaneously meeting strict requirements for image quality, low power consumption, ISP integration, and mass-production viability.

Kickers.ai delivered a complete dual-camera vision module incorporating ISP and scanning functionality, supporting high-quality static imaging, low-power dynamic capture, and rapid interaction response across high-frequency use cases including payment and contextual AI services.

The project was completed on schedule and successfully showcased at a major international consumer electronics exhibition, marking a global first in its product category and drawing significant industry attention. The client was able to proceed directly from prototype to investor roadshow and pre-production planning — the exact outcome Kickers.ai is designed to enable.

"Most AI hardware innovation gets stuck at the same point: teams have the idea and even the algorithm, but they cannot build the actual device fast enough to raise capital or validate the market. We built Kickers.ai so that any team — startup, solo developer, or corporate innovation unit — can arrive at that first real product moment without burning months and six-figure budgets on traditional outsourcing. Three weeks to a working prototype is not a marketing number. It is what we deliver."



— [Hugo Hern], Kickers.ai

Who Kickers.ai Is Built For

Kickers.ai is built for teams at the earliest and most critical stage of AI hardware development:

Global AI startup teams validating AI vision hardware opportunities before committing to full production

validating AI vision hardware opportunities before committing to full production Independent developers and creators building consumer-grade AI vision devices

building consumer-grade AI vision devices Corporate innovation and new product teams needing to move quickly from internal concept to demonstrable product

needing to move quickly from internal concept to demonstrable product Investment-backed projects requiring a working AI vision prototype to unlock the next funding round

Kickers.ai focuses specifically on consumer-grade AI vision products — devices designed for end users that require the ability to see, perceive, and understand the physical world — including smart wearables, spatial computing devices, robotics interfaces, and AI-native imaging hardware.

About Kickers.ai

Kickers.ai is an AI vision product Proof-of-Concept service headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. Kickers.ai serves global developers, entrepreneurs, and enterprise innovation teams, providing complete, end-to-end AI vision product prototyping — from concept to fully functional working device.

Website: www.kickers.ai

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Kickers.ai