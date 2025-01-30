Kickfin Integrates with RPOWER POS to Automate Tip Distribution for Restaurants, Bars and Nightlife

RPOWER POS customers can leverage the Kickfin integration to auto-calculate tip pools and pay out real-time tips, directly to their employees' existing bank accounts — no cash required.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kickfin , the leading tip management software, today announced the launch of its integration with RPOWER POS. The integration gives RPOWER users the ability to auto-calculate tip pools and send payouts directly to their employees' bank of choice — no spreadsheets, cash or pay cards required.

Kickfin is how busy restaurants, bars and nightclubs manage tips. Easy to use and endlessly customizable, Kickfin eliminates tedious tip calculations and cash from the payout process, so managers can move faster, track everything, and ensure accuracy and compliance.

A trusted name in the hospitality industry, RPOWER POS is an innovative point-of-sale solution that empowers bars and restaurants to streamline operations and enhance guest experiences. Known for its seamless integration capabilities for handheld mobility, online ordering, and robust reporting, RPOWER POS enables businesses to stay competitive in a fast-paced industry.

"We're excited to offer this powerful integration to RPOWER users," said Jami Interdonato, the president of RPOWER POS. "Thousands of restaurants rely on our system for its adaptability and robust feature suite. When they activate the Kickfin integration, restaurant teams can take their operational efficiency to the next level."

Kickfin's POS integrations make it simple to build highly complex tip policies and calculate tips based on roles, shifts, hours worked, points, sales categories and more. The software's category-leading capabilities include robust payment tracking, so managers can maintain an electronic "paper trail" for every tip-out, as well as the calculations used to determine tip amounts. Reports can easily be pulled by pay period for accurate, streamlined accounting.

A longstanding customer of both Kickfin and RPOWER, Riot Hospitality Group (RHG) oversees 15 restaurant and nightlife concepts across the country. RHG's team collaborated with Kickfin throughout the development of the integration and was a beta user.

"Kickfin has been an outstanding partner to Riot Hospitality Group for years," said J Goldin, the systems director for RHG. "They had already helped us go fully cashless, which eliminated a lot of risk for our teams. When we decided to completely automate tip payouts, they were a natural choice to help with that as well. We worked hand in hand with Kickfin and RPOWER to ensure the system could handle the intense complexity of our rules, while still being incredibly easy to use for our operators. Paying out tips now takes us mere moments instead of multiple hours every week. Riot Hospitality Group couldn't be happier with the solutions and the true teamwork Kickfin provides."

"This integration is a no-brainer for RPOWER users who understand how valuable their managers' time is," said Kickfin's co-CEO Justin Roberts . "As always, we developed this latest integration with input and feedback from on-the-ground operators, and we're excited for RPOWER's customer base to experience the benefits of automated tip management."

