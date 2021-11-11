KickHouse Franchise Celebrates Nationwide Challenge Winners

Transformations were judged locally, with local finalists advancing to national judging. In national judging, a panel of experts ranked local winners based on pounds, inches, and percent of body weight lost and overall visible physical transformation.

"Once I joined this Challenge my whole mindset changed and now this is my lifestyle."

The winners of the KickHouse Challenge are:

First Place:

Alyssa C. from Yorba Linda, CA (20.8 pounds & 11.6 inches lost)

Jason G. from McKinney, TX (32.6 pounds & 7.9 inches lost)

Second Place:

Kara S. from Parker, CO (14.7 pounds & 6.3 inches lost)

Paul B. from Winchester, VA (11.3 pounds & 9 inches lost)

Third Place:

Denise M. from Orchard Park, NY (15.4 pounds & 5.5 inches lost)

Kyle F. from Los Alamitos, CA (25 pounds & 9.3 inches)

National Winner Alyssa C. from the KickHouse studio in Yorba Linda, CA joined the KickHouse Challenge to reset her lifestyle. "Once I joined this Challenge my whole mindset changed and now this is my lifestyle. I enjoy exercising and eating healthy," she said.

National Winner Jason G of the KickHouse studio in McKinney, TX joined the KickHouse Challenge to get back into shape. "I learned a lot about my body and my limits. I've become a harder worker and overall a lot happier. I'm really planning on keeping this lifestyle going past this Challenge," he said.

Start your own transformation today. Your first KickHouse class is free. Find your neighborhood studio and get started by visiting www.thekickhouse.com/first-class-free.

About KickHouse:

Founded in July of 2020, KickHouse is a modern kickboxing studio with resilience in its DNA. The KickHouse mission is to help members and communities take their health and kick it up a level! The brand has quickly grown to over 35 locations across the country and is looking to grow to 100 within the next six months. If you're interested in becoming a KickHouse franchisee and opening your own KickHouse studio, visit: www.thekickhouse.com/franchise.

SOURCE KickHouse

Related Links

https://www.thekickhouse.com

