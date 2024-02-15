Kickin' Covers Takes Center Stage at Hall of Fame Village

CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Village is excited to announce "Kickin' Covers," a weekend full of live music featuring popular regional cover bands from a variety of genres each night at the Center for Performance. Scheduled to take place on Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30, the concerts provide a fun opportunity for music fans of all ages everywhere to break out of the winter doldrums.

With something for everyone, the two nights offer music sure to entertain, no matter what your musical interests are. On Friday night, starting at 6:30 PM, the wildly popular Spazmatics will kick off the evening with their high-energy 80s new wave performances. Then, get ready to put your dancing shoes on as Disco Inferno takes the stage at 8:30 PM, bringing groovy beats and disco vibes. Saturday night is for those who love Country music, with a great slate of entertainment kicking off with Country Redford at 6:30 PM, offering a blend of contemporary country hits and classic favorites. At 8:30 PM, Chris Higbee Band takes over, captivating the audience with his unique blend of country, rock, and fiddle music.

"We are excited to bring two nights filled with popular regional live music to Hall of Fame Village," said Vic Gregovits, Executive Vice President of Global Sales at Hall of Fame Village. "Kickin' Covers offers music for everyone, not to mention an opportunity to get out and have some fun with friends and family in our unique venue."

Don't miss your chance to experience the ultimate music weekend at Hall of Fame Village with tickets for Kickin' Covers available at just $25. This ticket provides access to both bands each night, and attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to secure their spot at this must-see event. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit hofvillage.com.

Hall of Fame Village, a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, is a 100-acre immersive sports and entertainment destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Village is dedicated to making every experience one-of-a-kind for fans throughout its six venues—Center for Performance, Constellation Center for Excellence, Fan Engagement Zone, ForeverLawn Sports Complex, Play-Action Plaza, and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. An indoor football-themed waterpark and Hilton Tapestry Hotel are also under construction. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

