Kicking off America250 - Freedom250 Trucks Make First Stop in Greensboro, North Carolina

Highly anticipated IMLS-funded traveling exhibits on America's founding and 250 years begins first of many stops throughout US

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 21st, 2026, the Freedom 250 Freedom Truck made its first stop in North Carolina. Inspired by the Freedom Train of our nation's 1976 bicentennial, the Freedom Trucks are the largest ever traveling exhibits teaching about America's founding. Freedom Trucks will travel the nation to share the story of America's founding. The Freedom Trucks are one of many patriotic initiatives inspired by President Trump's Executive Order 14189, Celebrating America's 250th Birthday. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy was joined by Department of Labor Deputy Secretary Keith Sonderling to host the launch event for the Freedom Trucks.