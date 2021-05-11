Kicking Off The Return To Summer, SVEDKA Vodka Launches Newest Flavor: Cherry Limeade

Developed based on consumer trends and demand for bold flavor fusions, SVEDKA Cherry Limeade captures the spirit of summer in every bottle, at a time when consumers are looking for creative twists on at-home drinking occasions as well as the desire to socialize more outdoors in the warmer months.

Just in time for the start of summer, SVEDKA Vodka is releasing its latest flavored vodka: SVEDKA Cherry Limeade.

"Coming out of a long winter of being indoors and over a year socially-distanced from friends and family, we wanted to develop a flavor that embodies the essence of summertime that we have all been looking forward to for so long," said Jaymie Schoenberg, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing for SVEDKA Vodka. "SVEDKA Cherry Limeade is just that - a way to transform into the summer mindset in just one sip."

SVEDKA Cherry Limeade is available nationwide in 750ML bottle size for a suggested retail price of $14.99 and 1L bottle for a suggested retail price of $15.99. SVEDKA Cherry Limeade can be enjoyed on its own or in a variety of cocktails:

Cherry on Top

2 parts SVEDKA Cherry Limeade



4 parts Limeade



1/2 part Grenadine



2 Lime Wedges



2 Maraschino Cherries

Combine all ingredients in a mason jar and stir. Add crushed ice, squeeze lime juice and garnish with limes and cherries.

Cherry Limeade Frozen Daiquiri

2 parts SVEDKA Cherry Limeade



3 parts Strawberry Daiquiri Mix



1 Lime Wedges



Sugar

Sugar the rim of a hurricane glass and blend the other ingredients with ice. Pour into sugar-rimmed glass and garnish with lime.

Cherry Limeade Mule

2 parts SVEDKA Cherry Limeade



2 parts Ginger Beer



1 Lime Wedges



4 Maraschino Cherries

Muddle cherries in an old fashioned glass. Add SVEDKA Cherry Limeade and ginger beer. Garnish with a lime wedge and cherry.

About SVEDKA Vodka

SVEDKA Vodka is the number-one imported vodka brand in the United States, #4 selling vodka, #3 unflavored vodka and the fastest growing flavored vodka in the category. Since its founding in 1998, SVEDKA Vodka has received numerous category awards and accolades, including most recently being named a Blue Chip Brand in 2018 by IMPACT Magazine and a Growth Brand in 2017 and 2019 by The Beverage Information Group. SVEDKA Vodka's "Bring Your Own Spirit®" message encourages individuality, authenticity and diversity, and celebrates the consumer of today – one that is fearlessly original, has a distinct point of view, and makes no apologies for who they are or what they do. SVEDKA is distilled five times and made from Swedish winter wheat, resulting in a smooth, clean taste. SVEDKA is available in 80-Proof, 100-Proof, Strawberry Lemonade, Mango Pineapple, Blue Raspberry, Cucumber Lime, Peach, Citron, Clementine, Raspberry, Cherry, Vanilla, Rosé and Pure Infusions.

For further information on SVEDKA Vodka and to learn where you can purchase, please visit www.SVEDKA.com , or follow us on Facebook and Instagram . ENJOY RESPONSIBLY. © 2020 Spirits Marque One, San Francisco, CA.

