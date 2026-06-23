NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global platform KICKS CREW welcomed two-time NBA MVP and NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family, collectively known as the AntetokounBros, to Hong Kong and Mainland China for a series of community-focused events that brought together basketball, mentorship, and youth development.

KICKS CREW Welcomed Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Antetokounmpo Brothers to Asia for a Community-Focused Tour

Marking Giannis Antetokounmpo's first visit to Hong Kong, the tour also featured brothers Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Kostas Antetokounmpo, and Alex Antetokounmpo, creating a unique opportunity for local young athletes to interact with four professional basketball players united by their passion for the game and family values.

As part of the visit, KICKS CREW and the AntetokounBros hosted a special basketball initiative designed to support underprivileged youth and foster the next generation of talent. The event brought together participants from nonprofit organizations. Twenty-four selected youth players participated in drills, scrimmages, and coaching sessions led personally by Giannis and his brothers. Beyond basketball skills, the AntetokounBros shared messages of perseverance, discipline, teamwork, and the importance of pursuing one's dreams. Their presence underscored the power of basketball to inspire and unite people across cultures and generations.

The initiative reflected KICKS CREW's continued commitment to creating meaningful experiences that extend beyond products and commerce. Through its deep relationships with athletes, brands, and the broader sports community, KICKS CREW has continued to connect global icons with fans and communities through culture-driven experiences and impactful storytelling.

"Basketball is more than a sport, to many - it's a ticket to life-changing opportunities, and we wanted to show the youth that it's all possible," said KICKS CREW CO-CEO Ross Adrian Yip. "It was an honor to welcome Giannis Antetokounmpo and the entire family to Hong Kong and Mainland China. Their willingness to spend time with young athletes and give back to the community embodied the values that KICKS CREW stands for. Together, we hope we inspired the next generation to dream big, work hard, and believe in themselves."

The AntetokounBros Tour further highlighted KICKS CREW's growing presence within global basketball culture and its ability to create authentic connections with some of the world's most influential athletes. As the platform continues to expand its global footprint and partnerships across sports and entertainment, community engagement remains at the heart of its mission to inspire people through sport, style, and culture.

ABOUT KICKS CREW

KICKS CREW is the world's most trusted digital platform for footwear, apparel, and collectibles, connecting brands and retailers with a global community of consumers. With authenticity at our core, every item is sourced directly from authorized partners and brands, ensuring transparency and trust at every step. Supported by sports icons Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, Dwyane Wade, and D'Angelo Russell, KICKS CREW redefines athlete empowerment. We empower athletes with unmatched ownership and control over their products, marketing, and distribution, allowing them to break free from traditional endorsement limitations. With comprehensive brand, product, marketing, and operational support powered by cutting-edge technology, KICKS CREW is creating the premier platform for athletes and brands to launch, scale, and control their businesses.

SOURCE KICKS CREW