KICKSTAND COCKTAILS REFRESHES SPICY FLAVOR LINEUP AND BOASTS ZERO CARBS IN TIME FOR NATIONAL SPICY DAY

LIVINGSTON, N.J. and ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kickstand Cocktails, the only craft vodka soda with a touch of heat, today announced it is releasing its latest innovation, a refreshed flavor portfolio featuring zero carbs, no added sugar and 110 calories in four all-natural flavors in brighter, bolder packaging.

The updated beverage lineup features the same delicious, bold blend of fruit and artisanal pepper flavors, with a lighter and smoother, crisp taste, across the following four flavors:

Roasted Jalapeño Cucumber (mild) - A smooth and refreshing introduction to spice. Just a touch of heat from roasted jalapeños perfectly infused with the fresh taste of cucumbers and subtle hints of white grape and elderflower.

Smashed Raspberry Habanero (mild) - A fan favorite updated to feature a medley of habanero peppers blended with the sweetness of smashed raspberries. For those looking for a touch more heat, but still mild spice.

Charred Pineapple Poblano (medium) - The perfect blend of craft vodka, charred pineapple and poblano peppers. Infusing sweet with savory to unlock a complex flavor profile with a spicy kick.

Torched Peach Chipotle (medium) – The crisp taste of sweet peaches finished with a bold blend of torched chipotle peppers in now a milder version. Crafted for those craving refreshing heat without the bite.

"Nearly every data point today - from snacks to sauces - shows that Americans are craving spice more and more, but the beverage category falls short in meeting that demand until we arrived," said Darren Rovell, Founder and Chairman, Kickstand Cocktails. "Reaction to the initial trials of our new formulation has been incredible and we and we can't wait for everyone to try them."

Kickstand Cocktails is available throughout Florida (ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Whole Foods and more), Ohio (Kroger Cincinnati/Dayton, Giant Eagle and Whole Foods locations), Kentucky (select Kroger locations, Liquor Barn, and more), Wisconsin and Tennessee where spirits are sold. For those ordering online, visit www.kickstandcocktails.com and enter code: SPICY20 for 20 percent off your entire purchase this spicy season. For more information or to join the conversation visit @kickstandcocktails on Instagram and remember to #sipspicy.

