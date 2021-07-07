Kickstand Wealth Advisors Launches Wealth Management Practice in Pittsford, New York

PITTSFORD, N.Y., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kickstand Wealth Advisors, based in Pittsford, N.Y., announces the successful launch of its wealth management practice with the support of TruClarity Wealth Advisors' RIA platform. Kickstand was founded to bring clarity, perspective and direction to the financial lives of the clients they will serve.

Chad W. Goodchild, CFP®, and Jacob W. Schlicht, CFP®, CPRC®, will lead the firm as managing partners with over 30 years of combined industry experience. Goodchild and Schlicht will work closely with Devyn A. Squires, Wealth Planner and Christine D. Fusare, Director of Client Services. Before creating Kickstand, they managed a combined $441 million in client assets at Merrill Lynch.

"By going independent, we can choose the best options for the clients we serve and have the freedom to explore new ideas and innovations," said Schlicht. "TruClarity has been incredibly supportive throughout this process, and we cannot imagine doing this without their guidance."

Kickstand Wealth Advisors strives to develop innovative solutions for clients considering both their values and financial goals. Kickstand fosters a teaching-based approach that encourages individuals to stay educated and confident in their financial decisions.

"The level of attention and care Jake and Chad provide to those they serve is extraordinary," said Pamela Stross, President and CEO of TruClarity Wealth Advisors. "They brought that same thoughtfulness to every aspect of forming Kickstand. We are excited to be part of their journey to independence and are committed to providing them with the best solutions and support."

TruClarity Wealth Advisors provides proven solutions to ease the transition to independence. Advisors are guided through the process to ensure a successful launch and are provided with the resources and structures they need to support themselves.

For media inquiries, please contact Lauryn Bayley at (866) 225-0920 ext. 106 or [email protected].

About TruClarity Wealth Advisors:

TruClarity Wealth Advisors supports advisors in building their own brand and business and assists them in the journey towards autonomy and unlocking their full potential as independent advisors.

Investment advisory services are offered through TCWP LLC a registered investment adviser with its principal place of business in Tampa, Florida. Kickstand Wealth Advisors is a DBA of TCWP LLC and is located in Pittsford, New York. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Kickstand Wealth Advisors and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal capital. No advice may be rendered by Kickstand Wealth Advisors unless a client service agreement is in place.

CONTACT:

Lauryn Bayley

Flackable

(866) 225-0920 ext. 106

[email protected]

SOURCE TruClarity Wealth Advisors

Related Links

https://kickstandwealth.com/

