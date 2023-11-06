KICKSTART HOLIDAY SHOPPING NOW WITH SHEIN'S BLACK FRIDAY EARLY ACCESS

SHEIN Announces Seasonal Deals Up To 90 Percent Off More Than 300,000 Products

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SHEIN, a global, integrated, fashion and lifestyle retailer, launched its Black Friday sales early, allowing fans to get a head start on their holiday shopping. In addition to its Black Friday early access, the brand will offer Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales all month long on more than 300,000 products across categories, including stylish apparel, cozy home décor and gifts. Savings will continue throughout this month and into early December, offering customers the same Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales, guaranteed.

"As we enter the holiday season, we're excited to extend seasonal deals to our shoppers earlier and longer than ever before," said George Chiao, U.S. President of SHEIN. "SHEIN is the go-to online marketplace for trendy and affordable fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle products. We hope our extensive range of substantially discounted Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers will deliver customers all their holiday shopping needs."

Throughout the month, product markdowns will be continuously updated here. As a sweet holiday treat, free shipping is offered on qualifying orders the entire month of November, as well as on all orders placed on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. To shop SHEIN's Black Friday early access, visit us.shein.com or the SHEIN app.

SHEIN is calling on fans to share their favorite finds this month on social media by tagging @shein_us and using the hashtags #SHEINGoodFinds, #SHEINblackfridayearlyaccess, #SHEINblackfriday and #SHEINcybermonday.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology, for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com.

