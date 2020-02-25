Kickstart Your ERP Software Selection at ESS (Enterprise Software Showcase), the Nation's Leading Event for ERP Selection May 12 in Orlando, FL

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor CloudSuiteTM Industrial - SyteLine), CPQ (Configure Price Quote), industrial automation (IIoT), and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today that it has been selected to partner with the ESS (Enterprise Software Showcase) event hosted by TEC (Technology Evaluation Centers). ESS (Enterprise Software Showcase) is the nation's leading ERP software evaluation event for manufacturers and distributors planning to evaluate enterprise software. Godlan will provide logistical support of the event alongside TEC as well as additional promotion.

"We are thrilled to have Godlan join us in this new adventure. We've moderated many similar events in the U.S. and the rest of the world, so we know Godlan's deep industry expertise in manufacturing will be an added value to attendees," said TEC's Director of Selection Services, Michael Thaw.

Created by Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC) and hosted by TEC and Godlan, Inc., ESS is a learning hub for businesses to gain an understanding and learn best practices on how to make more informed, smarter software decisions. ESS for ERP offers a comprehensive, content-rich agenda that includes scripted demonstrations of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software products from top vendors such as SAP, Sage, Infor, IFS, and Microsoft Dynamics 365. The event also offers presentations that provide essential insights into the enterprise software selection process.

About Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC)

Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC) is the world's leading provider of software selection resources, services, and research materials, helping organizations evaluate and select the best enterprise software for their needs. With its advanced decision-making process and software selection experts, TEC reduces the time, cost, and risk associated with enterprise software selection.

Over 3.5 million subscribers leverage TEC's extensive research and detailed information on more than 1,000 leading software solutions across all major application areas. TEC is recognized as an industry-leading software selection advisory firm offering resources and services both online and onsite. For more information, visit www.technologyevaluation.com.

About Godlan, Inc.

Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations. For more information about Godlan or Infor CloudSuite (SyteLine) ERP manufacturing software demos, call 586-464-4400, visit godlan.com or follow us on Twitter @Godlan_Inc.

For more information:

Stephanne Marsh

Godlan, Inc.

586-464-4400

stephanne.marsh@godlan.com

