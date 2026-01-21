Kickstarter And Creator Camp Partner To Support A New Era Of Creator-led Independent Film

Kickstarter Sponsors Wide Theatrical Release of Two Sleepy People, Championing Community-Backed Cinema

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kickstarter, the leading crowdfunding and launch platform for creative projects of every size, and Creator Camp, the creator-led film studio and global storytelling collective, today announced a partnership to support the wide theatrical release of Two Sleepy People, a feature film made outside the traditional studio system and carried forward by online community support.

The partnership marks a shared commitment between Kickstarter and Creator Camp to champion a new model of independent filmmaking, one where stories are developed in public, backed by communities, and brought to theaters through direct audience engagement rather than traditional gatekeepers.

Two Sleepy People, written and directed by digital-native creators Baron Ryan and Caroline Grossman, is a modern romantic comedy about two distant co-workers who find themselves married in their dreams each night, but strangers every morning. The film was written in under two weeks, produced in 100 days on a modest budget, and distributed without traditional studio backing relying heavily instead on the filmmakers' direct relationship with their audience.

Building on the film's successful limited release in 30 cities in November 2025 through Attend Theatrical Marketplace, Kickstarter's sponsorship will support Two Sleepy People's expansion into a wide theatrical release beginning January 23.

"Kickstarter has always existed to help creators bring bold, original ideas into the world with the support of their communities," said Taylor K. Shaw-Omachonu, Kickstarter's film lead." Partnering with Creator Camp and Two Sleepy People is a natural extension of that mission. We're honored to support young filmmakers who are proving that independent stories can still find their way to the big screen. Creator Camp's model is the future."

Creator Camp has spent the last four years convening and supporting a network of hundreds of digital-first filmmakers and storytellers whose work reaches millions online. Through Two Sleepy People, the collective is exploring what happens when internet-native creators take ownership of the entire filmmaking journey, from development and distribution to theatrical exhibition.

"This film is proof that the next generation of directors are emerging from the internet," said Max Reisinger, CEO of Creator Camp. "Kickstarter's support represents something bigger than sponsorship. It's a belief in creators, in audiences, and in the idea that independent cinema can still thrive when people are invited to participate in it."

Kickstarter-funded films have had an undeniable presence on the world stage. Kickstarter-backed films have premiered at Sundance and SXSW, and our creators have earned Oscar nominations and wins—proving that independent filmmaking thrives when creators are empowered to tell their stories on their own terms. Unlike traditional financing models, Kickstarter gives filmmakers the ability to maintain full creative and financial control of their work. With the current industry shifts and funding challenges, now more than ever, crowdfunding is a powerful alternative to help independent voices break through.

Two Sleepy People opens in theaters nationwide on January 23, with additional markets added based on demand.

Tickets and additional information are available at www.twosleepypeople.com

About Kickstarter

Kickstarter is on a mission to bring creative projects to life. As the leading crowdfunding and launch platform, Kickstarter is home to the world's largest backer community — 25 million strong and counting. Since 2009, the platform has fueled innovation across 15 categories, helping over 275,000 projects get funded and attracting more than $9 billion in pledges from backers.

As a Public Benefit Corporation, Kickstarter is committed to equity and transparency, prioritizing the success of independent creators, diverse perspectives, and the strength of a global community that shapes and defines culture.

About Creator Camp

Creator Camp is a creator-led film studio and global storytelling collective reimagining cinema for the digital age. Blending independent filmmaking with creator culture, Creator Camp produces original films, develops branded entertainment, and hosts immersive experiences that empower the next generation of filmmakers to build sustainable, audience-driven careers.

