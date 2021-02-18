Kickstarter for ULTIX MagGo™: Simplify Carry Nintendo Switch with High-Tech Magnetic Solution

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ULTIX designed the magnetic drop-down game station built into the MagGo™ travel bag to maximize the portability of your Nintendo Switch. With three successful Kickstarter campaigns already under their belt, outdoors specialists ULTIX is hoping MagGo™ follows suit.

Technology and video games are rapidly evolving, game consoles are constantly changing, and upgrades are always occurring. Your bag should also be upgraded, too. Get the power of evolving tech, upgraded gaming, and stunning travel features in ONE bag.

ULTIMATE NINTENDO SWITCH COMPACT CARRY BAG MOST FUNCTIONAL&COMPACT

The patent-pending magnetic connection system allows users to enjoy gaming anytime and anywhere. Consists of 92 magnets with super-strong magnetic power. Never worry about accidentally falling open. It frees up your hands and features a quick-release clip so you can whip it oﬀ fast when you need to.

Take your gaming to-go with MagGo™. You can safely bring your console with you to keep you busy wherever you go. Bring your A-game everywhere with one bag.

MagGo™ makes Nintendo Switch gaming insanely easy. Just imagine…

Magnetic Pocket: quick and easy access to the main compartment, No more zippers damaging the game console.

Magnetic Quick-Release Buckle: anti-theft, quick opening, anytime and anywhere.

Unrivalled Protection: protect your favourite gear with an ultra-tough, high-density EVA moulded front shield lined with water-resistant PU fabric.

Unwavering Comfort: this bag comes equipped with back padding, ventilation, and adjustable shoulder and chest straps that provide comfort that never quits.

Stylish and Low-Key Appearance Prevents Theft.

MagGo™ launched on Kickstarter on 17 FEB 2021, special offer are now available for limited early birds and worldwide deliveries expected to take place during July 2021. Click here for more information about MagGo™.

About ULTIX

ULTIX Outdoors LTD was established in London in 2011. In 2014, we had our very own 1st generation of ULTIX SAS Bike Travel Bag and we sold thousands of cases on varies platforms, which we still receive great feedback from the previous customers. Right now we present you the ULTIX MagGo™. Our mission is to let you explore more with less effort. We're not only providing highly qualified outdoor products, but we're also helping you to build your best travel memories.

Contact:

Kelly Chen

07549948568

[email protected]

SOURCE ULTIX Outdoors LTD