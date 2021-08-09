Kickstarter Launches for Erazor, the Electric Shaver With Ceramic Blades

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With ceramic blades, the Erazor electric shaver brings a comfortable shaving experience with little work.

The Erazor is an innovative, portable electric shaver that measures only 2.2 x 1.5 inches and weighs 68g. With the compact and lightweight design, the electric shaver perfectly fits in a toiletry bag or even a pocket. Meanwhile, its aerospace-grade aluminum alloy body delivers a classic cylindrical form for durability and a comfortable grip.

Stay perfectly groomed with ceramic blades that keep clean and rust-free and won't go dull for years.

The Erazor features zirconium dioxide ceramic blades that keep the blades from dulling, and it comes equipped with a 6,600 RPM high-speed motor and 0.05mm ultra-thin stainless steel mesh to provide a quick and smooth shave.

Furthermore, the ceramic blades are chemically inert to withstand natural elements, and ceramics never rust, so the blades deliver long-lasting sharpness without needing special maintenance. Erazor just needs the blades splashed under water after use to keep it clean.

Moreover, the safety lock avoids Erazor from accidentally switching on, so people can keep it in their bag with no worry. The rechargeable battery offers 60 days shaving on average between charges.

Erazor is now crowdfunding on Kickstarter; start from $49 to preorder the electric shaver with ceramic blades. It will be shipped in November 2021.

Campaign URL: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/erazor

Designer: Dave Wu

PR contact: Dan Wang [email protected]

Related Files

Shave1.jpg

waterproof.jpg

Related Images

erazor-electric-shaver-with.png

Erazor - Electric Shaver With Ceramic Blades

Stay perfectly groomed with ceramic blades that keep clean and rust-free and won't go dull for years.

SOURCE Erazor