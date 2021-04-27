Kickstarter Launches for GPS Enabled Social Media App

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever been in a big room of people wanting to collect all of their social media information but figured it would take too long to collect every account on every social media platform for each person? Now with Roomsend, users can use the app's GPS function to see everyone in the area, and for whichever social media accounts that are linked to the app, you can send a friend request to everyone who is logged onto the Roomsend GPS feature. Now when attending big get togethers, business meetings, or parties, everyone can open the Roomsend app, and instantly see everyone in the room, allowing you select everyone who you want to send friend requests to, without even being near them; just be in the same room!

With Roomsend, use the open web browser in the app to log into your individual accounts, allowing users to access their social media accounts in one place saving tons of time sending and receiving friend requests. 2020 is the year to make everything easier and much more convenient. Take a step in the right direction in your business by getting the right people's information in your next big board meeting for "networking is an investment in your business. It takes time and when done correctly can yield great results for years to come." -- Diane Helbig

Roomsend is also great for traveling in large groups as you can quickly get everyone's information in moments, rather than wasting time getting every account for every traveler and giving up because it just becomes too much of a hassle. Let's face it, everyone has at least 2 social media accounts, and for teenagers it can get up to 4 or 5! Link all of these accounts in one place and use the GPS function to see who's around you also using the Roomsend app and easily connect with everyone nearby. Students can use it in their study groups, party goers can now befriend the bar, and professionals can get all of the important CEOs and managers information at the next board meeting. Connect with Roomsend!

