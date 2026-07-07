Kickstarter Launches Power of Belief, a New Brand Campaign With a Message for This Moment: Belief is Human

The campaign calls on a new generation to keep believing in bold ideas — and in each other.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kickstarter launched Power of Belief, a new brand campaign rooted in the conviction that made Kickstarter possible in the first place: belief is human. And in a moment when it's harder than ever to get a bold idea funded, made, and out into the world — when acting on belief can feel like a wasted impulse — that conviction matters more than ever.

The campaign launches today with month-long out-of-home placements across New York City, where Kickstarter was founded in 2009. New Yorkers will encounter the campaign across thousands of digital taxi tops, hundreds of digital kiosk screens, a media truck making its way through the city, and a digital spectacular in Times Square. The campaign's tagline, "Belief is human," speaks to what Kickstarter was built on: people backing people, communities choosing to turn imagination into action. Technology can help bring ideas to life, but only people can believe in them — and it's that act of collective belief that turns imagination into culture.

Kickstarter will also debut a dedicated digital experience at https://start.kickstarter.com/belief featuring a growing selection of stories from creators who believed in their idea, brought it to Kickstarter, and found a community of backers who believed in them too. The videos kicking off the campaign include:

Candi Jenkins : The journey of an indie artist requires a lot of belief and a supportive community to keep you going. Candi Jenkins launched a Kickstarter campaign for her debut album and raised over $35,000 — all while maintaining her creative independence.

: The journey of an indie artist requires a lot of belief and a supportive community to keep you going. Candi Jenkins launched a Kickstarter campaign for her debut album and raised over $35,000 — all while maintaining her creative independence. Kisi Apaak : It's hard to build IRL connections in a digital world. Creator Kisi Apaak believed in her idea to curate a series of phone-free zine parties at a time when an offline community is most important.

: It's hard to build IRL connections in a digital world. Creator Kisi Apaak believed in her idea to curate a series of phone-free zine parties at a time when an offline community is most important. Tjani Warren: What does a NYC DJ know about olive oil? Tjani Warren launched Papa Nono Mimi, a brand of olive oil crafted by Tjani's grandfather-in-law in Italy for 75 years. With the Power of Belief, his Kickstarter raised over $27,000.

"Power of Belief is inspired by what we've seen on Kickstarter every day for almost two decades," said Courtney Brown Warren, Chief Marketing Officer at Kickstarter. "Before something becomes a success, before it even gets funded, it starts as just a thing someone believed in. Millions of creators and backers know this. We wanted to make sure the new generation of creators and backers knew it too. We know so many young people are looking for places where they can feel hopeful, where they can feel a sense of agency, where they can still believe that they have the power to shape the world around them. This campaign is for them."

Power of Belief is Kickstarter's core brand platform for 2026 and beyond.

SOURCE Kickstarter