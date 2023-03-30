Kickstarter Success Story: Paw-lymorph Pet Toys Launches New E-Commerce Store

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paw-lymorph, a newly established business developing interactive, tabletop gaming-inspired pet toys, is excited to announce the launch of the company's ecommerce store, Pawlymorph.com . This announcement is the latest development in the creation of Paw-lymorph's pet toy brand, designed to bring the magic, imagination, and excitement of tabletop role-playing games (TTRPG) to players' dogs.

The origins of Paw-lymorph date back to 2021. When Otto, the miniature schnauzer that Founder Jason Gomez had adopted during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, decided to get into some mischief while Jason was out. After he thought he'd fully puppy-proofed the apartment, Gomez left one evening only to return later and got quite the scare: the dog had gotten into Jason's TTRPG (DnD) dice collection.

After a panicked trip to the vet, and finding out that Otto would be okay, Gomez became inspired. He got the idea to create a fun, interactive dog chew toy that mirrored D&D dice and would allow pets to be involved in their owner's games.

Gathering support from his friends and others in the tabletop community, Gomez took the first step in creating the Paw-lymorph band and partnered with a production house to create a toy that lets dogs enjoy the thrill of tabletop gaming. After launching a Kickstarter campaign, the start-up quickly found success, as they sold out of their initial inventory.

The mission of the Paw-lymorph is to help tabletop gaming dog owners encourage their dogs to partake in enriching, interactive play. The brand's current line of dog chew toys includes several models that mimic the likeness of a D&D twenty-sided die (d20). Available colors are inspired by the iconic breath attacks of the game's chromatic dragons and include: Fire Red, Lighting Blue, Poison Green, and Acid Black.

Each d20 toy is made of 100% food-grade rubber and is constructed to be durable and long-lasting. Dog owners can clean their toy easily thanks to its dishwasher-safe design. While the toy itself is meant for dog use, it can also be used as a jumbo-sized tabletop gaming die or as a display piece. The Acid Black model comes equipped with a treat dispenser for additional stimulation.

Learn more about Paw-lymorph and new upcoming product launches at pawlymorph.com .

About Paw-lymorph:

Paw-lymorph is a United States-based pet toy company focused on creating unique, TTRPG-inspired d20 chew toys. Their mission is to help pets get in on the adventure of gaming and explore a world of imagination and discovery. Learn more about the brand at pawlymorph.com .

