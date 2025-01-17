KID ROCK ANNOUNCES 2025 SPRING ARENA TOUR

THE SEVEN-CITY RUN KICKS OFF ON FRIDAY, MARCH 21 AT CHI HEALTH CENTER IN OMAHA, NE

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic rocker Kid Rock is set to hit the road in March & April 2025 for a seven-city arena tour that promises to deliver his signature electrifying performances! The tour kicks off on Friday, March 21st at the Chi Health Center in Omaha, NE and ends on Saturday, April 19th at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, KS. Fans across the country can look forward to unforgettable nights of music, energy, and showmanship.

Known for his genre-defying hits and high-energy live shows, Kid Rock's upcoming tour will not be one to miss! Joining Kid Rock as direct support for all March tour dates is one of Country music's most exciting live performers, Chris Janson. For the April dates, Uncle Kracker will be bringing his signature blend of feel-good rock, pop, and country vibes as direct support on the Kid Rock Tour. These pairings promise an electrifying experience for concertgoers.

Tour Dates and Locations:

Friday, March 21st – Chi Health Center – Omaha, NE

Saturday, March 22nd – Target Center – Minneapolis, MN

Friday, March 28th – KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, KY

Saturday, March 29th – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

Friday, April 11th – Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK

Friday, April 18th – INTRUST Bank Arena – Wichita, KS

Saturday, April 19th – T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO

Fans are strongly encouraged to go to kidrocktouring.com from now through Monday, January 20th at 5pm CT/6pm ET to register for a pre-sale passcode. The passcode will allow fans to purchase tickets on Wednesday, January 22nd at 10am local time BEFORE the general on sale. Fans are encouraged to grab their tickets early as these shows are expected to sell out quickly. If any tickets remain available after January 23rd, there will be a public on sale on Friday, January 24th at 10am* local time (*except in Omaha and Minneapolis where the on sale will start at noon local time) via the venues' usual ticketing partners.

For more information on Kid Rock, including ticket details and tour updates, visit kidrock.com.

