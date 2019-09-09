Kid Trax launches full portfolio of ride-on toys ahead of holiday season

Leading the charge is the Rideamals Josie Play & Ride Unicorn , a 12-volt ride-on toy with real interactive play features. Josie comes to life with over 100 unique sounds and movements thanks to her fully motorized eyes, ears, head, and wheels. Josie can trot (3.5 MPH), gallop (4 MPH) or go backward (3.5 MPH). Kids can sit in the saddle, hold the reins, pick their speed, and be on their way!

The next big innovation in the Kid Trax Rideamals lineup is three new 6-volt toys. Complimenting the 12-volt Rideamals Josie Unicorn will be the addition of the smaller 6V Rideamals Play & Ride Unicorn. Kid Trax has also designed and developed the Rideamals Play & Ride Dino and the Rideamals Play & Ride Tiger. The 6-volt Rideamals toys will mimic many of the play features found in the 12-volt variety but are geared towards a younger audience (18-30 months).

In addition to proprietary toys, Kid Trax has new licensed products, beginning with the officially licensed Classic Ford Bronco. This 6-volt ride-on toy by Kid Trax is inspired by the 1967 classic Ford Bronco. Styled to look just like its grown-up counterpart, it is perfect for the driveway, sidewalk, or backyard. It includes real foot pedal acceleration and horn sound effects for a lifelike driving experience, as well as a working FM radio and an auxiliary port to play your favorite MP3.

Sticking with the adventure theme, is the all-new Nerf UTV. This 12-volt adventure vehicle takes Nerf games to the next level with off-road tires and high ground clearance. Enough room for two riders and added storage for extra Nerf darts, this UTV is poised to be a top toy this season.

Expanding upon long-term licensing partnerships with Nickelodeon and Disney, Kid Trax will launch a new lineup of 6-volt PAW Patrol vehicles (Chase Police Cruiser, Skye Helicopter, Rubble Digger) and two new Disney products, the Disney Princess Vespa Scooter and the Disney Enchanted Princess Adventure Carriage.

The final licensed toy will be the delight of any little super hero, the Marvel Spiderbike! Inspired by Marvel's Spider-Man, this four-wheeled vehicle features glowing front and side LED lights, foot pedal drive system and horn/engine sound effects.

Rounding out the 2019 Fall assortment for Kid Trax is the Mow & Go Lawn Mower. Just like mom and dad's, this kid-friendly lawn mower features an enclosed translucent deck that provides a lifelike illusion of mowing. Hours of outdoor fun await with the Mow & Go Lawn Mower by Kid Trax.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

Josie Play & Ride Unicorn – Available in October ($399 MSRP)

Rideamals Play & Ride Unicorn – Available in August ($129 MSRP)

Rideamals Play & Ride Dino – Available in August ($129 MSRP)

Rideamals Play & Ride Tiger – Available in September ($129 MSRP)

Classic Ford Bronco – Available in August ($219 MSRP)

Nerf UTV – Available in September ($399 MSRP)

PAW Patrol Chase Police Car – Available in August ($219 MSRP)

PAW Patrol Skye Helicopter – Available in August ($219 MSRP)

PAW Patrol Rubble Digger – Available in August ($219 MSRP)

Disney Princess Vespa Scooter – Available in September ($149 MSRP)

Disney Enchanted Princess Adventure Carriage – Available in August ($99 MSRP)

Marvel Spiderbike – Available in September ($219 MSRP)

Mow & Go Lawn Mower – Available in August ($99 MSRP)

ABOUT KID TRAX

Kid Trax is a brand of Pacific Cycle, a division of Dorel Industries' (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) Dorel Sports segment, encompassing several powerhouse brands, including Schwinn, Mongoose, Roadmaster, and Pacific. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US $2.6 billion and employs approximately 9,200 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide. Kid Trax makes award winning battery powered ride-on toys. The brand's attention to detail, creative designs and play features take favorite play themes and licensed characters and bring them to life for the child.

SOURCE Kid Trax

Related Links

https://kidtraxtoys.com

