KidCo Acquires BuggyGear; Baby Safety & Travel Gear Company Expands into Premium Stroller Accessories

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KidCo® (www.kidco.com), family owned and operated for more than three decades, is the brand that parents trust for home safety, baby gates and travel gear. Best known for having introduced the first metal safety gate in the U.S. market, the company has announced that it has acquired BuggyGear, a line of innovative products for families on the go. Included in the BuggyGear collection of premium stroller accessories are stroller locks, travel fans and stroller hooks.

KidCo announced that it has acquired BuggyGear, a line of innovative products for families on the go. Included in the BuggyGear collection of premium stroller accessories are stroller locks, travel fans and stroller hooks. The anchor product in the BuggyGear line is the BuggyGuard, an anti-theft device that allows you to secure your stroller anywhere…at the park, at home or when traveling. The lock can secure a stand-alone stroller by locking the wheels or it can lock the stroller to a stationary object.

"Since 1992 KidCo has helped keep children safe at home with our extensive line of gates and home safety accessories," comments Dan Kaiser, President of KidCo. "We also make family travel easy and safe with our line of fold up travel gear for babies and children. The addition of the BuggyGear line of stroller accessories makes trips near and far more enjoyable for the entire family."

The anchor product in the BuggyGear line is the BuggyGuard, an anti-theft device that allows you to secure your stroller anywhere…at the park, at home or when traveling. The lock can secure a stand-alone stroller by locking the wheels or it can lock the stroller to a stationary object.

"I was inspired to develop the stroller lock when as a new mom I had my stroller stolen," explains Annette Mendoza, creator of the BuggyGuard and founder of BuggyGear. "After the shock of the theft wore off, I knew I had to come up with a solution to safeguard all strollers so parents and caregivers would be able to move around with one less thing to worry about." Ms. Mendoza will be joining KidCo as VP/Sales and Marketing for the BuggyGear product range.

In addition to the BuggyGuard lock, the new KidCo line will also offer a variety of stroller hooks for hanging diaper bags and other belongings from your stroller handle as well as three speed CoolFans with built-in flashlight and USB charging port that provide up to six hours of breezy fun.

For additional information on the new line of KidCo products, visit www.kidco.com .

Media Contact:

Alise Kreditor

516-482-4866

[email protected]

SOURCE KidCo, Inc.