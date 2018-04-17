Kiddar Capital Announces New Global HQ in Falls Church, VA

"Our approved plans call for an architecturally significant HQ building that will be operationally flexible, including a lightweight and interactive environment that is uniquely responsive to our team, the community, and will immediately present an engaging atmosphere for Falls Church residents," said Hitt.

Hitt's firm manages $1.4 billion in assets across a number of sectors and currently has offices in Falls Church, Houston, Palm Springs, and London, England. Its Broad and Washington project, which also includes 295 residential units and 25,000 square feet of retail, is expected to generate a net fiscal impact of $35.7 million for the City of Falls Church.

"Kiddar Capital is committed to the communities where we operate and invest," said Hitt. "Our new HQ will integrate all aspects of the local community, including education, government, business, and the arts in a way that will help us fulfill our mission to create jobs, fuel innovation, drive economic growth, and enhance cultural vibrancy."

The LEED Silver headquarters will be the City's first Class A office building and will include local concept restaurants, a community engagement plaza, a rooftop terrace for community events, and will be the new home of the culturally significant Creative Cauldron theater group.

About Kiddar Capital

Kiddar Capital is a global alternative asset management firm based in the Washington, DC area with offices in Houston, Palm Springs, and London, England. Launched in 2007 by American businessman Todd Hitt, the firm manages $1.4 billion across established and emerging asset classes including real estate, construction, venture, energy, finance, and hospitality. For more information, visit: kiddar.com.

