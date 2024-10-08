Kidde Releases Powerful Plea from Child House Fire Survivors for Its Cause For Alarm Campaign

The brand is joining forces with Multi-Platinum Recording Artist and mom Jordin Sparks to champion the importance of fire safety with the "Living Jingle"

MEBANE, N.C., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidde, a trusted leader in fire safety for more than 100 years, has introduced the next phase of its Cause For AlarmTM campaign, focused on helping families prioritize fire safety. Candid conversations about fire safety are often dismissed because many parents find it hard to imagine they will ever experience a fire in their home. In fact, 40% of people believe they are more likely to win the lottery or get struck by lightning than experience a home fire.1 However, over 1,000 people have died in house fires across North America this year – including children.2 To help inspire people to prioritize fire safety, Kidde is launching its new "Living Jingle," an emotional plea and call to action – directly from the voices of children who have been impacted by house fires. Kidde is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

The Living Jingle features the voices of brave children who have survived house fires, reminding all who listen that the risk of a home fire is real for everyone. The compelling stories of these young survivors are also featured in short videos available on Kidde's YouTube channel. Everyone is also invited to visit CauseForAlarm.org or CauseForAlarm.org/Canada where families can find fire safety toolkits in various languages, a children's book, and other essential resources to start life-saving conversations about fire safety at home.

To elevate the conversation around fire safety preparedness, Kidde has teamed up with award winning musician and mom, Jordin Sparks.

"Music is a powerful communication and memory tool that can spark emotions and really drive home important messages. Knowing there are young kids all over that have survived house fires inspired me to talk with my son about this topic," said Sparks. "I admire these children for sharing their emotional stories to help empower others. I'm grateful to lend my voice as a part of Kidde's Cause For Alarm campaign with the intention that more families will prioritize fire safety, so we can help avoid the tragedies of home fires."

"The Living Jingle highlights the profound emotional impact a house fire can have on families – and especially children," said Isis Wu, President of Global Residential Fire & Safety, Carrier. "The Cause For Alarm campaign continues to shine a light on the importance of having working smoke alarms and practicing home fire safety. We hope this year's campaign inspires everyone to talk about fire safety today."

The Cause For Alarm campaign aims to make significant strides toward creating safer homes and communities. Here's how you can get involved:

Share The Living Jingle on social media, tag @KiddeFireSafety and use #CauseForAlarm to help raise awareness.

Purchase a Kidde alarm at participating retailers in the U.S., from September until the end of November 2024 to prompt a $1 contribution for alarm donations up to $1,000,000 in total retail value to communities in need.

Learn more about fire safety and how to protect your family by visiting CauseforAlarm.org or CauseForAlarm.org/Canada.

About Kidde

Kidde, a leading manufacturer of residential smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers, and safety accessories, has been keeping the world a safer place for over 100 years. Kidde produced the first integrated smoke detection system a century ago and continues its legacy today by delivering advanced fire-safety technology. Kidde is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. For more information, visit kidde.com or follow @KiddeFireSafety on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and LinkedIn.

