Kiddie Academy® announces $50,000 in annual giving

National child care provider supports employees, child-focused nonprofits

ABINGDON, Md., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Giving Tuesday, Kiddie Academy ® Educational Child Care announces a corporate annual giving total of $50,000 year to date for 2024. This includes funding the organization's Community Fund that helps employees systemwide in times of need, grant awards for national and Baltimore-based nonprofits, an annual Family Promise donation and other philanthropic support.

"Kiddie Academy's charitable giving efforts serve as a commitment to creating brighter futures for children and our employees systemwide," said Casey Miller, executive vice president at Kiddie Academy. "We're delighted to support charities that share our values and demonstrate a strong ability to impact the lives of children and their families."

Kiddie Academy will make a $20,000 donation to Family Promise this month, bringing its total contribution to over $127,000 since the inception of its partnership with the nonprofit in 2019. The funds will help support local affiliate locations working with families that are experiencing or at risk of homelessness in communities across the country, in addition to supporting case manager training, advocacy efforts and resource development for affiliates.

Kiddie Academy also awarded $15,000 in grant funding to several national and Baltimore-area charities including the Harford County Education Foundation, the Harford County Public Library Foundation and Irvine Nature Center in Baltimore County. Since its inception in 2022, the Kiddie Academy grantmaking program has awarded $44,000 in much-needed funding to 18 qualified nonprofit organizations in Baltimore and nationwide.

"We are grateful to Kiddie Academy for their grant support for our community event Holidays With Hoot," said Courtney Sagal, deputy director and director of education at Irvine Nature Center. "Holidays With Hoot promotes environmental literacy and fosters early engagement with our natural surroundings, especially for the youngest in our community. The grant funding we receive from Kiddie Academy enables us to provide a robust program at a discounted price, increasing access for many in our community."

Here's the list of some of the 2024 grant recipients to date:

Boys & Girls Club of Harford & Cecil Counties

CASA of Harford County

Girls Who Code

Harford County Education Foundation

Harford County Public Library Foundation

Irvine Natural Science Center

JAMSQUAD Parks & People

ReadWorks

Teaching Matters

