Kiddie Academy® Celebrates Eighth Annual Storytime LIVE! Event with Pinkalicious® and Curious George

ABINGDON, Md., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Kiddie Academy®, a nationally recognized provider of comprehensive educational child care programs, invites children and their parents to get excited about reading and enjoy its free, eighth annual Storytime LIVE! community event. Over the years, Curious George has delighted communities at hundreds of events all across the U.S., and this year, Kiddie Academy is thrilled to announce that Pinkalicious®, the whimsical and effervescent storybook character known for all things pink, will be joining Curious George at dozens of events across the country.

STL 2018

Beginning in July, over 150 participating Kiddie Academy locations will host Storytime LIVE! at 10 a.m. on one of four upcoming Saturdays: July 14, August 4, August 25 and September 15. Attendees will enjoy a story reading and classroom visit with Curious George and/or Pinkalicious® for a truly memorable experience for children. Appearances will vary by location, and all events are free and open to the public.

"We believe that reading with children is the best way to enliven their imagination, share new ideas and spark creativity," said Kiddie Academy President Greg Helwig. "Kiddie Academy created Storytime LIVE! nearly a decade ago to provide families with a special bonding experience that ultimately prepares children for reading in the classroom."

Research shows that reading aloud to young children posits a multitude of benefits, from boosting vocabulary and stimulating speech, to lessening behavior problems. Plus, students who are exposed to reading before preschool are more likely to do well in all facets of formal education; it also builds motivation, curiosity and memory, and helps children cope with stress. Storytime LIVE! combines learning and fun—both key components to Kiddie Academy's Life Essentials® curriculum—for an engaging experience for adults and children alike.

Participating locations will provide light refreshments and educational activities for children and families. To find a participating academy and to register, families should visit www.kastorytime.com.

For more information about Kiddie Academy, please visit www.kiddieacademy.com.

About Kiddie Academy®

Since 1981, Kiddie Academy has been a leader in education-based child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full time care, kindergarten, before- and after-school care and summer camp programs. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities and techniques help prepare children for school and for life. Kiddie Academy is using the globally recognized AdvancED accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com.

About Kiddie Academy® Franchising

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising is based in Maryland and has 200 academies located in 26 states and the District of Columbia. With approximately 40 more Academies expected to open in 2018, Kiddie Academy's network will grow to more than 240 open and operating locations next year. For more information, visit kiddieacademyfranchise.com.

