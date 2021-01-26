Kiddie Academy® Donates $25,000 to Family Promise

ABINGDON, Md., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care, a nationally recognized provider of comprehensive educational child care programs, today announced a partnership with national nonprofit Family Promise, designed to empower families experiencing homelessness and set children up for success. Providing an initial gift of $25,000, Kiddie Academy will work together with Family Promise to develop a program for spreading awareness about family homelessness, as well as fundraising in support of the organization's mission.

"Family Promise shares our commitment to improve communities and build brighter futures for children," said Greg Helwig, CEO at Kiddie Academy. "Together, Kiddie Academy and Family Promise will work to empower all stakeholders — volunteers, donors, community members, businesses and government officials — to effect change across communities so families can achieve economic stability and children can access a brighter future."

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition's 30th annual Out of Reach report, across the U.S. the hourly wage required to afford a two-bedroom rental exceeds the wage provided by the most common jobs in the country, resulting in an affordable housing crisis. Furthermore, 40% of Americans are currently unable to afford an emergency expense of $400, which may force them into homelessness. As the COVID-19 pandemic persists, many families have experienced increased risk in their housing stability with thousands of U.S. families facing eviction if government protections are not extended. Kiddie Academy believes in developing a foundation for long term success, and Family Promise's prevention, shelter and stabilization model does just that for families in need by providing critical resources across every step of their journey.

"We are thrilled to partner with Kiddie Academy to support children and families in need," said Claas Ehlers, Family Promise CEO. "Family Promise's aspiration is to change the future of one million children by 2030. Kiddie Academy is a leading provider of early childhood education and we share a commitment to fostering community and ensuring that every child has the opportunity to succeed."

Family Promise and Kiddie Academy will work together to develop a multi-faceted partnership in which fundraising and volunteerism opportunities provide meaningful and inspiring experiences to both donors and recipients. Using an education-based approach, Family Promise affiliates and the Kiddie Academy franchise system will be invited to work in tandem to address housing and income inequalities that affect their individual communities.

"Kiddie Academy's initial contribution to Family Promise is the foundation for a system-wide fundraising and resource model to help further the nonprofit's efforts in solving homelessness for families across the country," added Mike Miller, executive chairman of Kiddie Academy.

For more information on Kiddie Academy, please visit www.kiddieacademy.com and follow Kiddie Academy on Instagram and Facebook . For more information on Family Promise, please visit www.familypromise.org.

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, Kiddie Academy has been a recognized, national leader in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full-time care, before-and after-school care, and summer camp programs. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life.

About Family Promise

Family Promise envisions a nation in which every family has a home, a livelihood, and the chance to build a better future. What began as a local initiative in Summit, NJ, has become a national movement that involves 200,000 volunteers and has served more than 1 million family members since its founding. Family Promise will change the future for 1 million children by 2030.

