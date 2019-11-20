Kiddie Academy Inspires Holiday Gift-Givers to Give the Gift of Character

ABINGDON, Md., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the adage goes, the best things in life aren't things. This holiday season, Kiddie Academy, the nation's leading educational child care provider, is showcasing what really matters: character. In honor of its new proprietary Character Essentials® curriculum, which focuses on teaching children key traits like kindness, gratitude, honesty and more, Kiddie Academy is debuting its Gift of Character campaign. Rather than focus on the latest toys on every child's wish list, Kiddie Academy is celebrating character as the No. 1 item parents and caregivers should aspire to give their children.

"As we look around this time of year, we see all the physical games, gadgets and toys that companies are urging parents to buy—there's plenty on children's wish lists," said Greg Helwig, president of Kiddie Academy. "Kiddie Academy would like to remind parents and caregivers to put things in perspective and make sure they are instilling important character traits in their children this holiday season. Virtues like generosity, compassion and friendship are things you can't find on a retail store shelf, but are precious gifts you're able to take with you throughout your life."

To demonstrate this concept, Kiddie Academy created a video and activity guide which outlines each character theme that is covered within Kiddie Academy's Character Essentials curriculum. The activity guide includes suggested literature, songs, drawings, activity prompts, conversation starters and more. It is available for download at kiddieacademy.com/characteressentials and will be regularly promoted across Kiddie Academy's social channels, making it easy for parents to access so they can celebrate character with their children throughout the season. Additionally, nearly 40,000 copies of a print version of the book will be printed and given to enrolled children across the Kiddie Academy system. The print version will have a certificate at the end for parents to give to their children once the activities are completed.

"Each day, children attending Kiddie Academy learn the ABCs and 123s, but we also ensure they are also learning these kinds of important life skills," said Richard Peterson, vice president of education and Kiddie Academy. "It's what sets Kiddie Academy apart from other child care centers out there."

